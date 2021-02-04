Log in
ARDAGH GROUP S.A.

ARDAGH GROUP S.A.

(ARD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/03 04:10:00 pm
18.1 USD   +1.91%
02/03 Absolut bottle encourages inclusivity
02/02ARDAGH S A : Partnering with Waterloo Container
01/12ARDAGH S A : Group Earns A- from CDP
Ardagh S A : Absolut bottle encourages inclusivity

02/04/2021 | 04:02am EST
Ardagh Group has produced Absolut's latest limited-edition vodka bottle 'Absolut Movement' which aims to inspire people to connect in celebration of inclusivity. The frosted blue glass bottle features an upward spiral design of 16 swirls, symbolic of the never-ending cycle of change. The swirling spiral harnesses positivity and its upward movement represents collective progression.

Ardagh brought together design teams from the UK, Germany and Sweden to create the bottle from a design by Swedish design agency, Frankenstein Studio. Maria Persson, NPD Project Manager of Ardagh Group's Glass Nordic division explains the design process: 'The main challenge was to create the 16 swirls with the optimal depth and sharpness to produce the most striking effect on the bottle, whilst positioning them evenly around the Absolut logo, embossed in the glass. In production, the swirl design covers 360° of the bottle, including the mould part line. We had to consider the depth of the swirls that would allow the moulds to release well, while maintaining the design.'

The bottle also features labels with empowering phrases such as 'Stand Out', 'Unite As One', 'March Forward' and 'Shift Views', encouraging diverse voices to connect as one. Henrik Ellström, Director Strategy & Innovation at Absolut says: 'As human beings, we're social by essence and are far more powerful as a collective. We are different and this diversity is an asset: great things happen when different minds come together'.

All bottle sizes: 700ml, 750ml and 1 litre have been produced at Ardagh Group in Limmared, Sweden. As with all of Ardagh's glass production, they have maximised the use of recycled content in the bottles, supported by the high recycling rate of 93% in Sweden*.

*Eurostat 2017.

03 February 2021

Tags: HomeProductGlassEuropeSpirits

Disclaimer

Ardagh Group SA published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 09:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 637 M - -
Net income 2020 18,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 308 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
Yield 2020 3,29%
Capitalization 4 278 M 4 278 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 7,82%
Technical analysis trends ARDAGH GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,14 $
Last Close Price 18,10 $
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul R. Coulson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shaun Murphy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
David Matthews Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hermanus Roelof Willem Troskie Independent Non-Executive Director
Brendan Dowling Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARDAGH GROUP S.A.5.17%4 278
BALL CORPORATION-2.87%29 754
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION7.29%13 882
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-8.40%12 172
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.5.40%8 543
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-4.56%6 780
