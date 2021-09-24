Ardagh S A : Announces Intent to Delist

LUXEMBOURG (September 24, 2021) - Ardagh Group S.A. ("AGSA") (NYSE: ARD) today announced that it has submitted written notice to the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") of its intention to voluntarily delist its Class A common shares (the "AGSA Shares") from the NYSE following the completion of the previously announced exchange offer under which AGSA is offering to exchange each outstanding AGSA Shares for 2.5 shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) ("AMPSA Shares").

As previously announced, unless earlier terminated or extended by AGSA, the exchange offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 5, 2021. If the exchange offer is completed on October 5, 2021, AGSA intends to file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 6, 2021 to delist the AGSA Shares and it is expected that the AGSA Shares will be suspended from trading on the NYSE on October 6, 2021, with the last day of trading of the AGSA Shares on the NYSE expected to be October 5, 2021. If the exchange offer is extended, then AGSA intends to file for delisting following such extended expiration date.

AGSA intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC following the delisting of the AGSA Shares in order to terminate the registration of AGSA Shares under Section 12(g) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which will result in the automatic suspension of AGSA's reporting obligations under Sections 13(a) and 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

AGSA is taking these steps in order to eliminate the inefficiencies resulting from both AGSA and AMPSA being publicly traded companies and having separate public reporting obligations. AGSA does not intend to arrange for listing or registration of the AGSA Shares on another national securities exchange or for quotation on a quotation medium.

Ardagh is a global supplier of infinitely-recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 57 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.



