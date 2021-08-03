Ardagh S A : Supplemental Schedules Q2 2021

ARDAGH GROUP S.A. SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

CONDENSED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2021

1. General information

Ardagh Group S.A. is providing the following unaudited condensed consolidated financial information and its own individual unaudited condensed company financial information for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (together "Condensed Financial Information") solely in order to satisfy the reporting requirements as outlined in the "Reports" section of the offering memorandum in conjunction with the offering of €450 million 2.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, $600 million 3.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, €500 million 3.000% Senior Notes due 2029 and $1,050 million 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029, issued by Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance USA LLC and Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance plc, which was completed on March 12, 2021.

2. Basis of preparation

The Condensed Financial Information are derived from the sub-consolidation of the Ardagh Glass Packaging ("AGP") and Ardagh Metal Packaging ("AMP") businesses, as included in the group consolidation of Ardagh Group S.A. and its subsidiaries (together the "Ardagh Group"), applying the significant accounting policies as described in note 3 of the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Ardagh Group for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. However, such Condensed Financial Information is not necessarily indicative of the results that would have occurred if AGP or AMP had been stand-alone businesses during the period presented.