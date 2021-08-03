Ardagh S A : Supplemental Schedules Q2 2021

CONDENSED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30, 2021
1. General information
Ardagh Group S.A. is providing the following unaudited condensed consolidated financial information and its own individual unaudited condensed company financial information for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (together "Condensed Financial Information") solely in order to satisfy the reporting requirements as outlined in the "Reports" section of the offering memorandum in conjunction with the offering of €450 million 2.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, $600 million 3.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, €500 million 3.000% Senior Notes due 2029 and $1,050 million 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029, issued by Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance USA LLC and Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance plc, which was completed on March 12, 2021.
2. Basis of preparation
The Condensed Financial Information are derived from the sub-consolidation of the Ardagh Glass Packaging ("AGP") and Ardagh Metal Packaging ("AMP") businesses, as included in the group consolidation of Ardagh Group S.A. and its subsidiaries (together the "Ardagh Group"), applying the significant accounting policies as described in note 3 of the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Ardagh Group for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. However, such Condensed Financial Information is not necessarily indicative of the results that would have occurred if AGP or AMP had been stand-alone businesses during the period presented.
ARDAGH GROUP S.A.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Ardagh Glass Packaging 1
Consolidation
Ardagh Metal Packaging
Adjustments 2
Ardagh Group S.A. Consolidated Total
Before
Before
Before
exceptional
Exceptional
exceptional
Exceptional
exceptional
Exceptional
items
items
Total
items
items
Total
Total
items
items
Total
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Revenue
883
-
883
991
-
991
-
1,874
-
1,874
Cost of sales
(762)
(6)
(768)
(821)
(5)
(826)
-
(1,583)
(11)
(1,594)
Gross profit
121
(6)
115
170
(5)
165
-
291
(11)
280
Sales, general and
(86)
(21)
(107)
administration expenses
(42)
(14)
(56)
(44)
(7)
(51)
-
Intangible amortization
(21)
-
(21)
(39)
-
(39)
-
(60)
-
(60)
Operating profit
58
(20)
38
87
(12)
75
-
145
(32)
113
Net finance expense
(71)
(14)
(85)
(28)
6
(22)
-
(99)
(8)
(107)
Share of post-tax loss in
equity accounted joint
venture
(14)
(5)
(19)
-
-
-
-
(14)
(5)
(19)
(Loss)/profit before tax
(27)
(39)
(66)
59
(6)
53
-
32
(45)
(13)
Included in this column is the parent entity Ardagh Group S.A.
Consolidation Adjustments do not include any exceptional items.
Within the above condensed unaudited consolidated income statement, the impact of the group reorganization undertaken on April 1, 2021, as outlined in note 1 - General information to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Ardagh Group for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, has been eliminated in the Glass Packaging column.
ARDAGH GROUP S.A.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at June 30, 2021
Ardagh Group
Ardagh Glass
Ardagh Metal
Consolidation
S.A. Consolidated
Packaging 1
Packaging
Adjustments
Total
2021
2021
2021
2021
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
833
1,774
-
2,607
Property, plant and equipment
1,745
1,493
-
3,238
Other non-current assets
3,353
147
(2,819)
681
5,931
3,414
(2,819)
6,526
Current assets
Inventories
723
301
-
1,024
Trade and other receivables
658
602
(15)
1,245
Contract assets
-
140
-
140
Cash and cash equivalents
2,954
587
-
3,541
Other current assets
5
87
-
92
Promissory note receivable from Ardagh Metal
Packaging
1,085
-
(1,085)
-
5,425
1,717
(1,100)
6,042
TOTAL ASSETS
11,356
5,131
(3,919)
12,568
TOTAL EQUITY
2,999
(740)
(2,523)
(264)
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings including lease obligations
6,647
2,891
-
9,538
Other non-current liabilities
636
775
(296)
1,115
7,283
3,666
(296)
10,653
Current liabilities
Borrowings including lease obligations
52
48
-
100
Payables and other current liabilities
1,022
1,072
(15)
2,079
Promissory note payable to Ardagh Glass
-
-
Packaging
1,085
(1,085)
1,074
2,205
(1,100)
2,179
TOTAL LIABILITIES
8,357
5,871
(1,396)
12,832
TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES
11,356
5,131
(3,919)
12,568
1 Included in this column is the parent entity Ardagh Group S.A.
ARDAGH GROUP S.A.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Ardagh Group
Ardagh Glass
Ardagh Metal
Consolidation
S.A.
Consolidated
Packaging (1)
Packaging
Adjustments
Total
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Cash flows generated from operating
activities
Cash generated from operations
115
164
-
279
Interest paid
(110)
(4)
-
(114)
Income tax paid
(8)
(7)
-
(15)
Cash flows (used in)/generated from operating
(3)
153
-
150
activities
Cash flows used in investing activities
Sale/(purchase) of business
574
(574)
-
-
Capital expenditure
(61)
(121)
-
(182)
Other investing cash flows
-
-
-
-
Cash flows from/(used in) investing activities
513
(695)
-
(182)
Cash flows from financing activities
Changes in borrowings, net
-
2,763
-
2,763
Receipt/(repayment) of related party borrowings
1,741
(1,741)
-
-
Lease payments
(17)
(11)
-
(28)
Other financing cash flows
(87)
(10)
-
(97)
Net cash inflow from financing activities
1,637
1,001
-
2,638
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
2,147
459
-
2,606
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
period
791
130
-
921
Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on cash and cash
equivalents
16
(2)
-
14
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
2,954
587
-
3,541
1 Included in this column is the parent entity Ardagh Group S.A.
As presented in the Ardagh Group Annual Report for December 31, 2020, the functional currency of Ardagh Group S.A. is euro and accordingly, the company financial information set out below is presented in euro.
ARDAGH GROUP S.A.
Unaudited Condensed Company Income Statement for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Unaudited
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Before
exceptional
Exceptional
items
items
Total
€'m
€'m
€'m
Revenue
-
-
-
Cost of sales
(12)
-
(12)
Gross loss
(12)
-
(12)
Sales, general and
administration expenses
(1)
-
(1)
Intangible amortization
-
-
-
Operating loss
(13)
-
(13)
Net finance expense
(2)
(5)
(7)
Distributions received from
subsidiaries (1)
1,663
-
1,663
Share of post-tax loss in equity
accounted joint venture
-
-
-
Profit before tax
1,648
(5)
1,643
1 The distribution reflects the accounting entries in the Company financial statements for the impact of the group reorganization undertaken on April 1, 2021. See note 1 - General information to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Ardagh Group for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The accounting entries have been eliminated in the Glass Packaging column of the Consolidated Income statement of Ardagh Group S.A and have no impact on the consolidated financial statements of Ardagh Group S.A. arising from the reorganization as at and for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.