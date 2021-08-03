Log in
Ardagh S A : Supplemental Schedules Q2 2021

08/03/2021
ARDAGH GROUP S.A. SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

CONDENSED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2021

1. General information

Ardagh Group S.A. is providing the following unaudited condensed consolidated financial information and its own individual unaudited condensed company financial information for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (together "Condensed Financial Information") solely in order to satisfy the reporting requirements as outlined in the "Reports" section of the offering memorandum in conjunction with the offering of €450 million 2.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, $600 million 3.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, €500 million 3.000% Senior Notes due 2029 and $1,050 million 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029, issued by Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance USA LLC and Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance plc, which was completed on March 12, 2021.

2. Basis of preparation

The Condensed Financial Information are derived from the sub-consolidation of the Ardagh Glass Packaging ("AGP") and Ardagh Metal Packaging ("AMP") businesses, as included in the group consolidation of Ardagh Group S.A. and its subsidiaries (together the "Ardagh Group"), applying the significant accounting policies as described in note 3 of the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Ardagh Group for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. However, such Condensed Financial Information is not necessarily indicative of the results that would have occurred if AGP or AMP had been stand-alone businesses during the period presented.

ARDAGH GROUP S.A.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Ardagh Glass Packaging 1

Consolidation

Ardagh Metal Packaging

Adjustments 2

Ardagh Group S.A. Consolidated Total

Before

Before

Before

exceptional

Exceptional

exceptional

Exceptional

exceptional

Exceptional

items

items

Total

items

items

Total

Total

items

items

Total

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Revenue

883

-

883

991

-

991

-

1,874

-

1,874

Cost of sales

(762)

(6)

(768)

(821)

(5)

(826)

-

(1,583)

(11)

(1,594)

Gross profit

121

(6)

115

170

(5)

165

-

291

(11)

280

Sales, general and

(86)

(21)

(107)

administration expenses

(42)

(14)

(56)

(44)

(7)

(51)

-

Intangible amortization

(21)

-

(21)

(39)

-

(39)

-

(60)

-

(60)

Operating profit

58

(20)

38

87

(12)

75

-

145

(32)

113

Net finance expense

(71)

(14)

(85)

(28)

6

(22)

-

(99)

(8)

(107)

Share of post-tax loss in

equity accounted joint

venture

(14)

(5)

(19)

-

-

-

-

(14)

(5)

(19)

(Loss)/profit before tax

(27)

(39)

(66)

59

(6)

53

-

32

(45)

(13)

  1. Included in this column is the parent entity Ardagh Group S.A.
  2. Consolidation Adjustments do not include any exceptional items.
  3. Within the above condensed unaudited consolidated income statement, the impact of the group reorganization undertaken on April 1, 2021, as outlined in note 1 - General information to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Ardagh Group for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, has been eliminated in the Glass Packaging column.

ARDAGH GROUP S.A.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at June 30, 2021

Ardagh Group

Ardagh Glass

Ardagh Metal

Consolidation

S.A. Consolidated

Packaging 1

Packaging

Adjustments

Total

2021

2021

2021

2021

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

833

1,774

-

2,607

Property, plant and equipment

1,745

1,493

-

3,238

Other non-current assets

3,353

147

(2,819)

681

5,931

3,414

(2,819)

6,526

Current assets

Inventories

723

301

-

1,024

Trade and other receivables

658

602

(15)

1,245

Contract assets

-

140

-

140

Cash and cash equivalents

2,954

587

-

3,541

Other current assets

5

87

-

92

Promissory note receivable from Ardagh Metal

Packaging

1,085

-

(1,085)

-

5,425

1,717

(1,100)

6,042

TOTAL ASSETS

11,356

5,131

(3,919)

12,568

TOTAL EQUITY

2,999

(740)

(2,523)

(264)

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings including lease obligations

6,647

2,891

-

9,538

Other non-current liabilities

636

775

(296)

1,115

7,283

3,666

(296)

10,653

Current liabilities

Borrowings including lease obligations

52

48

-

100

Payables and other current liabilities

1,022

1,072

(15)

2,079

Promissory note payable to Ardagh Glass

-

-

Packaging

1,085

(1,085)

1,074

2,205

(1,100)

2,179

TOTAL LIABILITIES

8,357

5,871

(1,396)

12,832

TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES

11,356

5,131

(3,919)

12,568

1 Included in this column is the parent entity Ardagh Group S.A.

ARDAGH GROUP S.A.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Ardagh Group

Ardagh Glass

Ardagh Metal

Consolidation

S.A.

Consolidated

Packaging (1)

Packaging

Adjustments

Total

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Cash flows generated from operating

activities

Cash generated from operations

115

164

-

279

Interest paid

(110)

(4)

-

(114)

Income tax paid

(8)

(7)

-

(15)

Cash flows (used in)/generated from operating

(3)

153

-

150

activities

Cash flows used in investing activities

Sale/(purchase) of business

574

(574)

-

-

Capital expenditure

(61)

(121)

-

(182)

Other investing cash flows

-

-

-

-

Cash flows from/(used in) investing activities

513

(695)

-

(182)

Cash flows from financing activities

Changes in borrowings, net

-

2,763

-

2,763

Receipt/(repayment) of related party borrowings

1,741

(1,741)

-

-

Lease payments

(17)

(11)

-

(28)

Other financing cash flows

(87)

(10)

-

(97)

Net cash inflow from financing activities

1,637

1,001

-

2,638

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

2,147

459

-

2,606

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

791

130

-

921

Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on cash and cash

equivalents

16

(2)

-

14

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

2,954

587

-

3,541

1 Included in this column is the parent entity Ardagh Group S.A.

As presented in the Ardagh Group Annual Report for December 31, 2020, the functional currency of Ardagh Group S.A. is euro and accordingly, the company financial information set out below is presented in euro.

ARDAGH GROUP S.A.

Unaudited Condensed Company Income Statement for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Unaudited

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Before

exceptional

Exceptional

items

items

Total

€'m

€'m

€'m

Revenue

-

-

-

Cost of sales

(12)

-

(12)

Gross loss

(12)

-

(12)

Sales, general and

administration expenses

(1)

-

(1)

Intangible amortization

-

-

-

Operating loss

(13)

-

(13)

Net finance expense

(2)

(5)

(7)

Distributions received from

subsidiaries (1)

1,663

-

1,663

Share of post-tax loss in equity

accounted joint venture

-

-

-

Profit before tax

1,648

(5)

1,643

1 The distribution reflects the accounting entries in the Company financial statements for the impact of the group reorganization undertaken on April 1, 2021. See note 1 - General information to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Ardagh Group for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The accounting entries have been eliminated in the Glass Packaging column of the Consolidated Income statement of Ardagh Group S.A and have no impact on the consolidated financial statements of Ardagh Group S.A. arising from the reorganization as at and for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Ardagh Group SA published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 17:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
