Interim Report For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT Unaudited Unaudited Three months ended June 30, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2023 Before Before exceptional Exceptional exceptional Exceptional items items Total items items Total Note $'m $'m $'m $'m $'m $'m Note 5 Note 5 Revenue 4 1,259 - 1,259 1,255 - 1,255 Cost of sales (1,081) (9) (1,090) (1,109) (37) (1,146) Gross profit 178 (9) 169 146 (37) 109 Sales, general and administration expenses (76) (1) (77) (60) (3) (63) Intangible amortization (37) - (37) (35) - (35) Operating profit 65 (10) 55 51 (40) 11 Net finance expense 6 (51) - (51) (49) 26 (23) Profit/(loss) before tax 14 (10) 4 2 (14) (12) Income tax (charge)/credit (4) 2 (2) - 2 2 Profit/(loss) for the period 10 (8) 2 2 (12) (10) Profit/(loss) attributable to: Equity holders 2 (10) Non-controlling interests - - Profit/(loss) for the period 2 (10) Loss per share: Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to equity holders 7 $ (0.01) $ (0.03) The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. 2

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT Unaudited Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2023 Before Before exceptional Exceptional exceptional Exceptional items items Total items items Total Note $'m $'m $'m $'m $'m $'m Note 5 Note 5 Revenue 4 2,400 - 2,400 2,386 - 2,386 Cost of sales (2,091) (17) (2,108) (2,117) (47) (2,164) Gross profit 309 (17) 292 269 (47) 222 Sales, general and administration expenses (146) (4) (150) (116) (12) (128) Intangible amortization (73) - (73) (70) - (70) Operating profit 90 (21) 69 83 (59) 24 Net finance expense 6 (103) 17 (86) (99) 53 (46) Loss before tax (13) (4) (17) (16) (6) (22) Income tax credit 4 3 7 5 6 11 Loss for the period (9) (1) (10) (11) - (11) Loss attributable to: Equity holders (10) (11) Non-controlling interests - - Loss for the period (10) (11) Loss per share: Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to equity holders 7 $ (0.04) $ (0.04) The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. 3

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unaudited Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Note $'m $'m $'m $'m Profit/(loss) for the period 2 (10) (10) (11) Other comprehensive income/(expense) Items that may subsequently be reclassified to income statement Foreign currency translation adjustments: -Arising in the period - 3 - 7 - 3 - 7 Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges: -New fair value adjustments into reserve 14 (33) 7 (59) -Movement out of reserve to income statement 1 5 (1) 12 -Movement in deferred tax (1) 3 (1) 5 14 (25) 5 (42) Items that will not be reclassified to income statement -Re-measurement of employee benefit obligations 11 4 (7) 9 (8) -Deferred tax movement on re-measurement of employee benefit obligations (2) 2 (3) 2 2 (5) 6 (6) Total other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period 16 (27) 11 (41) Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period 18 (37) 1 (52) Attributable to: Equity holders 18 (37) 1 (52) Non-controlling interests - - - - Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period 18 (37) 1 (52) The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. 4

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited Unaudited At June 30, At December 31, 2024 2023 Note $'m $'m Non-current assets Intangible assets 8 1,295 1,382 Property, plant and equipment 8 2,557 2,628 Derivative financial instruments 1 - Deferred tax assets 62 62 Employee benefit assets 19 22 Other non-current assets 60 70 3,994 4,164 Current assets Inventories 417 469 Trade and other receivables* 438 278 Contract assets 228 259 Income tax receivable* 32 44 Derivative financial instruments 23 12 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 236 443 1,374 1,505 TOTAL ASSETS 5,368 5,669 Equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity share capital 9 267 267 Share premium 9 5,989 5,989 Other reserves 16 (5,679) (5,687) Retained earnings (605) (469) (28) 100 Non-controlling interests 6 6 TOTAL EQUITY (22) 106 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 10 3,590 3,640 Employee benefit obligations 150 169 Derivative financial instruments 45 52 Deferred tax liabilities 129 136 Other liabilities and provisions 12 32 44 3,946 4,041 Current liabilities Borrowings 10 285 94 Interest payable 15 14 Derivative financial instruments 19 32 Trade and other payables 1,080 1,317 Income tax payable 24 28 Provisions 12 21 37 1,444 1,522 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,390 5,563 TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES 5,368 5,669 *Prior period Income tax receivable which had been included in Trade and other receivables previously has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. 5

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Unaudited Attributable to the owner of the parent Equity Non- share Share Other Retained controlling capital premium reserves earnings Total interests Total $'m $'m $'m $'m $'m $'m $'m Note 9 Note 9 Note 16 At January 1, 2023 267 5,989 (5,657) (144) 455 - 455 Loss for the period - - - (11) (11) - (11) Other comprehensive expense - - (35) (6) (41) - (41) Hedging losses transferred to cost of inventory - - 6 - 6 - 6 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners NOMOQ acquisition - - (6) - (6) 5 (1) Dividends (Note 14) - - - (131) (131) - (131) At June 30, 2023 267 5,989 (5,692) (292) 272 5 277 At January 1, 2024 267 5,989 (5,687) (469) 100 6 106 Loss for the period - - - (10) (10) - (10) Other comprehensive income - - 5 6 11 - 11 Hedging losses transferred to cost of inventory - - 5 - 5 - 5 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners NOMOQ put and call liability (Note 12) - - (2) - (2) - (2) Dividends (Note 14) - - - (132) (132) - (132) At June 30, 2024 267 5,989 (5,679) (605) (28) 6 (22) The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. 6

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Note $'m $'m $'m $'m Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities Cash generated from/(used in) operations 13 315 302 (1) 74 Net interest paid (78) (74) (93) (82) Settlement of foreign currency derivative financial instruments 10 6 1 1 (11) Income tax paid (9) (6) (11) (15) Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities 234 223 (104) (34) Cash flows used in investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (36) (96) (99) (222) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment - - 1 - Net cash used in investing activities (36) (96) (98) (222) Cash flows (used in)/received from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 1 34 214 70 Repayment of borrowings (24) (10) (33) (12) Deferred debt issue costs paid - (1) - (2) Lease payments (23) (22) (44) (38) Dividends paid 14 (66) (65) (132) (131) Net cash (used in)/received from financing activities (112) (64) 5 (113) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 86 63 (197) (369) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 155 124 443 555 Foreign exchange losses on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5) (5) (10) (4) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 236 182 236 182 The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. 7

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. General information Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (the "Company" or "AMPSA") was incorporated in Luxembourg on January 20, 2021. The Company's registered office is 56, rue Charles Martel, L-2134 Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. and its subsidiaries (together the "Group" or "AMP") are a leading supplier of metal beverage cans globally, with a particular focus on the Americas and Europe. The Group supplies sustainable and infinitely recyclable metal packaging to a diversified customer base of the leading global, regional and national beverage producers. AMP operates 23 production facilities in Europe and the Americas and employs approximately 6,300 people. The Group does not have any operations within Russia or Ukraine and continues to monitor and comply with the various sanctions administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United Nations Security Committee that have been imposed on the Russian government and certain Russian entities and individuals. These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements reflect the consolidation of the legal entities forming the Group for the periods presented. The accounting policies that have been applied to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are described in note 3. 2. Statement of directors' approval The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements were approved for issue by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on July 23, 2024. 3. Summary of accounting policies Basis of preparation The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023 which was prepared in accordance with IFRS® Accounting Standards and related interpretations as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are presented in U.S. dollar rounded to the nearest million. The functional currency of the Company is euro. Income tax in interim periods is accrued using the effective tax rate expected to be applied to annual earnings. The accounting policies, presentation and methods of computation followed in the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those applied in the Group's latest Annual Report. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. 8