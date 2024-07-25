Interim Report

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

INDEX TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Interim Income Statement for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

2

Consolidated Interim Income Statement for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

3

Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

4

Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

5

Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

6

Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

7

Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

8

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three and six months ended

June 30, 2024

22

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

35

As used herein, the "Company" refers to Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., and "we", "our", "us", "AMP" and the "Group" refer to AMPSA and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT

Unaudited

Unaudited

Three months ended June 30, 2024

Three months ended June 30, 2023

Before

Before

exceptional

Exceptional

exceptional

Exceptional

items

items

Total

items

items

Total

Note

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Note 5

Note 5

Revenue

4

1,259

-

1,259

1,255

-

1,255

Cost of sales

(1,081)

(9)

(1,090)

(1,109)

(37)

(1,146)

Gross profit

178

(9)

169

146

(37)

109

Sales, general and administration expenses

(76)

(1)

(77)

(60)

(3)

(63)

Intangible amortization

(37)

-

(37)

(35)

-

(35)

Operating profit

65

(10)

55

51

(40)

11

Net finance expense

6

(51)

-

(51)

(49)

26

(23)

Profit/(loss) before tax

14

(10)

4

2

(14)

(12)

Income tax (charge)/credit

(4)

2

(2)

-

2

2

Profit/(loss) for the period

10

(8)

2

2

(12)

(10)

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

Equity holders

2

(10)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

Profit/(loss) for the period

2

(10)

Loss per share:

Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to equity holders

7

$

(0.01)

$

(0.03)

The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

2

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT

Unaudited

Unaudited

Six months ended June 30, 2024

Six months ended June 30, 2023

Before

Before

exceptional

Exceptional

exceptional

Exceptional

items

items

Total

items

items

Total

Note

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Note 5

Note 5

Revenue

4

2,400

-

2,400

2,386

-

2,386

Cost of sales

(2,091)

(17)

(2,108)

(2,117)

(47)

(2,164)

Gross profit

309

(17)

292

269

(47)

222

Sales, general and administration expenses

(146)

(4)

(150)

(116)

(12)

(128)

Intangible amortization

(73)

-

(73)

(70)

-

(70)

Operating profit

90

(21)

69

83

(59)

24

Net finance expense

6

(103)

17

(86)

(99)

53

(46)

Loss before tax

(13)

(4)

(17)

(16)

(6)

(22)

Income tax credit

4

3

7

5

6

11

Loss for the period

(9)

(1)

(10)

(11)

-

(11)

Loss attributable to:

Equity holders

(10)

(11)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

Loss for the period

(10)

(11)

Loss per share:

Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to equity holders

7

$

(0.04)

$

(0.04)

The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

3

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Note

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Profit/(loss) for the period

2

(10)

(10)

(11)

Other comprehensive income/(expense)

Items that may subsequently be reclassified to income statement

Foreign currency translation adjustments:

-Arising in the period

-

3

-

7

-

3

-

7

Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges:

-New fair value adjustments into reserve

14

(33)

7

(59)

-Movement out of reserve to income statement

1

5

(1)

12

-Movement in deferred tax

(1)

3

(1)

5

14

(25)

5

(42)

Items that will not be reclassified to income statement

-Re-measurement of employee benefit obligations

11

4

(7)

9

(8)

-Deferred tax movement on re-measurement of employee benefit obligations

(2)

2

(3)

2

2

(5)

6

(6)

Total other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

16

(27)

11

(41)

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

18

(37)

1

(52)

Attributable to:

Equity holders

18

(37)

1

(52)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

18

(37)

1

(52)

The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

4

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

Unaudited

At June 30,

At December 31,

2024

2023

Note

$'m

$'m

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

8

1,295

1,382

Property, plant and equipment

8

2,557

2,628

Derivative financial instruments

1

-

Deferred tax assets

62

62

Employee benefit assets

19

22

Other non-current assets

60

70

3,994

4,164

Current assets

Inventories

417

469

Trade and other receivables*

438

278

Contract assets

228

259

Income tax receivable*

32

44

Derivative financial instruments

23

12

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

236

443

1,374

1,505

TOTAL ASSETS

5,368

5,669

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Equity share capital

9

267

267

Share premium

9

5,989

5,989

Other reserves

16

(5,679)

(5,687)

Retained earnings

(605)

(469)

(28)

100

Non-controlling interests

6

6

TOTAL EQUITY

(22)

106

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

10

3,590

3,640

Employee benefit obligations

150

169

Derivative financial instruments

45

52

Deferred tax liabilities

129

136

Other liabilities and provisions

12

32

44

3,946

4,041

Current liabilities

Borrowings

10

285

94

Interest payable

15

14

Derivative financial instruments

19

32

Trade and other payables

1,080

1,317

Income tax payable

24

28

Provisions

12

21

37

1,444

1,522

TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,390

5,563

TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES

5,368

5,669

*Prior period Income tax receivable which had been included in Trade and other receivables previously has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

5

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Unaudited

Attributable to the owner of the parent

Equity

Non-

share

Share

Other

Retained

controlling

capital

premium

reserves

earnings

Total

interests

Total

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Note 9

Note 9

Note 16

At January 1, 2023

267

5,989

(5,657)

(144)

455

-

455

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(11)

(11)

-

(11)

Other comprehensive expense

-

-

(35)

(6)

(41)

-

(41)

Hedging losses transferred to cost of inventory

-

-

6

-

6

-

6

Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners

NOMOQ acquisition

-

-

(6)

-

(6)

5

(1)

Dividends (Note 14)

-

-

-

(131)

(131)

-

(131)

At June 30, 2023

267

5,989

(5,692)

(292)

272

5

277

At January 1, 2024

267

5,989

(5,687)

(469)

100

6

106

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(10)

(10)

-

(10)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

5

6

11

-

11

Hedging losses transferred to cost of inventory

-

-

5

-

5

-

5

Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners

NOMOQ put and call liability (Note 12)

-

-

(2)

-

(2)

-

(2)

Dividends (Note 14)

-

-

-

(132)

(132)

-

(132)

At June 30, 2024

267

5,989

(5,679)

(605)

(28)

6

(22)

The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

6

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Note

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities

Cash generated from/(used in) operations

13

315

302

(1)

74

Net interest paid

(78)

(74)

(93)

(82)

Settlement of foreign currency derivative financial instruments

10

6

1

1

(11)

Income tax paid

(9)

(6)

(11)

(15)

Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities

234

223

(104)

(34)

Cash flows used in investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(36)

(96)

(99)

(222)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

-

1

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(36)

(96)

(98)

(222)

Cash flows (used in)/received from financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings

1

34

214

70

Repayment of borrowings

(24)

(10)

(33)

(12)

Deferred debt issue costs paid

-

(1)

-

(2)

Lease payments

(23)

(22)

(44)

(38)

Dividends paid

14

(66)

(65)

(132)

(131)

Net cash (used in)/received from financing activities

(112)

(64)

5

(113)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

86

63

(197)

(369)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of

period

155

124

443

555

Foreign exchange losses on cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

(5)

(5)

(10)

(4)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of

period

236

182

236

182

The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

7

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. General information

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (the "Company" or "AMPSA") was incorporated in Luxembourg on January 20, 2021. The Company's registered office is 56, rue Charles Martel, L-2134 Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. and its subsidiaries (together the "Group" or "AMP") are a leading supplier of metal beverage cans globally, with a particular focus on the Americas and Europe. The Group supplies sustainable and infinitely recyclable metal packaging to a diversified customer base of the leading global, regional and national beverage producers. AMP operates 23 production facilities in Europe and the Americas and employs approximately 6,300 people.

The Group does not have any operations within Russia or Ukraine and continues to monitor and comply with the various sanctions administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United Nations Security Committee that have been imposed on the Russian government and certain Russian entities and individuals.

These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements reflect the consolidation of the legal entities forming the Group for the periods presented.

The accounting policies that have been applied to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are described in note 3.

2. Statement of directors' approval

The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements were approved for issue by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on July 23, 2024.

3. Summary of accounting policies Basis of preparation

The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023 which was prepared in accordance with IFRS® Accounting Standards and related interpretations as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are presented in U.S. dollar rounded to the nearest million. The functional currency of the Company is euro.

Income tax in interim periods is accrued using the effective tax rate expected to be applied to annual earnings.

The accounting policies, presentation and methods of computation followed in the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those applied in the Group's latest Annual Report.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

8

Going concern

At the date that the interim consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the Board, the Board has formed the judgment that there is a reasonable expectation that the Group will have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, these interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. In assessing whether the going concern assumption is appropriate, the Board has taken into account all available information about a period, extending to at least, June 30, 2025. In arriving at its conclusion, the Board has taken account of the Group's current and anticipated trading performance, together with current and anticipated levels of cash and net debt and the availability of committed borrowing facilities and, as a result, it is the Board's judgment that it is appropriate to prepare the interim consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis.

Recent changes in accounting pronouncements

The Board continues to assess the disclosure requirements introduced by Amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7 - Supplier Finance Arrangements, effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024.

The impact of other new standards, amendments to existing standards and interpretations issued and effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 have been assessed by the Board. None of these new standards or amendments to existing standards effective January 1, 2024 have had or are expected to have a material impact for the Group.

The Board's assessment of the impact of new standards, including the recently issued IFRS 18 "Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements", which are not yet effective and which have not been early adopted by the Group, on the consolidated interim financial statements is on-going.

4. Segment analysis

The Group's two operating and reportable segments, Europe and Americas, reflect the basis on which the Group's performance is reviewed by management and presented to the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM"). The CODM has been identified as being the Board and Chief Financial Officer.

Performance of the Group is assessed based on Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is the profit or loss for the period before income tax charge or credit, net finance expense, depreciation and amortization and exceptional operating items. Other items are not allocated to segments, as these are reviewed by the CODM on a group-wide basis. Segmental revenues are derived from sales to external customers. Inter-segment revenue is not material.

Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Profit/(loss) for the period

2

(10)

(10)

(11)

Income tax charge/(credit)

2

(2)

(7)

(11)

Net finance expense

51

23

86

46

Depreciation and amortization

113

100

222

198

Exceptional operating items

10

40

21

59

Adjusted EBITDA

178

151

312

281

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

9

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 11:01:19 UTC.