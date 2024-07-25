Interim Report
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
As used herein, the "Company" refers to Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., and "we", "our", "us", "AMP" and the "Group" refer to AMPSA and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.
ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT
Unaudited
Unaudited
Three months ended June 30, 2024
Three months ended June 30, 2023
Before
Before
exceptional
Exceptional
exceptional
Exceptional
items
items
Total
items
items
Total
Note
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Note 5
Note 5
Revenue
4
1,259
-
1,259
1,255
-
1,255
Cost of sales
(1,081)
(9)
(1,090)
(1,109)
(37)
(1,146)
Gross profit
178
(9)
169
146
(37)
109
Sales, general and administration expenses
(76)
(1)
(77)
(60)
(3)
(63)
Intangible amortization
(37)
-
(37)
(35)
-
(35)
Operating profit
65
(10)
55
51
(40)
11
Net finance expense
6
(51)
-
(51)
(49)
26
(23)
Profit/(loss) before tax
14
(10)
4
2
(14)
(12)
Income tax (charge)/credit
(4)
2
(2)
-
2
2
Profit/(loss) for the period
10
(8)
2
2
(12)
(10)
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
Equity holders
2
(10)
Non-controlling interests
-
-
Profit/(loss) for the period
2
(10)
Loss per share:
Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to equity holders
7
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
2
ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT
Unaudited
Unaudited
Six months ended June 30, 2024
Six months ended June 30, 2023
Before
Before
exceptional
Exceptional
exceptional
Exceptional
items
items
Total
items
items
Total
Note
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Note 5
Note 5
Revenue
4
2,400
-
2,400
2,386
-
2,386
Cost of sales
(2,091)
(17)
(2,108)
(2,117)
(47)
(2,164)
Gross profit
309
(17)
292
269
(47)
222
Sales, general and administration expenses
(146)
(4)
(150)
(116)
(12)
(128)
Intangible amortization
(73)
-
(73)
(70)
-
(70)
Operating profit
90
(21)
69
83
(59)
24
Net finance expense
6
(103)
17
(86)
(99)
53
(46)
Loss before tax
(13)
(4)
(17)
(16)
(6)
(22)
Income tax credit
4
3
7
5
6
11
Loss for the period
(9)
(1)
(10)
(11)
-
(11)
Loss attributable to:
Equity holders
(10)
(11)
Non-controlling interests
-
-
Loss for the period
(10)
(11)
Loss per share:
Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to equity holders
7
$
(0.04)
$
(0.04)
The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
3
ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Unaudited
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Note
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Profit/(loss) for the period
2
(10)
(10)
(11)
Other comprehensive income/(expense)
Items that may subsequently be reclassified to income statement
Foreign currency translation adjustments:
-Arising in the period
-
3
-
7
-
3
-
7
Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges:
-New fair value adjustments into reserve
14
(33)
7
(59)
-Movement out of reserve to income statement
1
5
(1)
12
-Movement in deferred tax
(1)
3
(1)
5
14
(25)
5
(42)
Items that will not be reclassified to income statement
-Re-measurement of employee benefit obligations
11
4
(7)
9
(8)
-Deferred tax movement on re-measurement of employee benefit obligations
(2)
2
(3)
2
2
(5)
6
(6)
Total other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
16
(27)
11
(41)
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
18
(37)
1
(52)
Attributable to:
Equity holders
18
(37)
1
(52)
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
18
(37)
1
(52)
The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
4
ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Unaudited
Unaudited
At June 30,
At December 31,
2024
2023
Note
$'m
$'m
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
8
1,295
1,382
Property, plant and equipment
8
2,557
2,628
Derivative financial instruments
1
-
Deferred tax assets
62
62
Employee benefit assets
19
22
Other non-current assets
60
70
3,994
4,164
Current assets
Inventories
417
469
Trade and other receivables*
438
278
Contract assets
228
259
Income tax receivable*
32
44
Derivative financial instruments
23
12
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
236
443
1,374
1,505
TOTAL ASSETS
5,368
5,669
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Equity share capital
9
267
267
Share premium
9
5,989
5,989
Other reserves
16
(5,679)
(5,687)
Retained earnings
(605)
(469)
(28)
100
Non-controlling interests
6
6
TOTAL EQUITY
(22)
106
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
10
3,590
3,640
Employee benefit obligations
150
169
Derivative financial instruments
45
52
Deferred tax liabilities
129
136
Other liabilities and provisions
12
32
44
3,946
4,041
Current liabilities
Borrowings
10
285
94
Interest payable
15
14
Derivative financial instruments
19
32
Trade and other payables
1,080
1,317
Income tax payable
24
28
Provisions
12
21
37
1,444
1,522
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,390
5,563
TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES
5,368
5,669
*Prior period Income tax receivable which had been included in Trade and other receivables previously has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
5
ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Unaudited
Attributable to the owner of the parent
Equity
Non-
share
Share
Other
Retained
controlling
capital
premium
reserves
earnings
Total
interests
Total
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Note 9
Note 9
Note 16
At January 1, 2023
267
5,989
(5,657)
(144)
455
-
455
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(11)
(11)
-
(11)
Other comprehensive expense
-
-
(35)
(6)
(41)
-
(41)
Hedging losses transferred to cost of inventory
-
-
6
-
6
-
6
Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners
NOMOQ acquisition
-
-
(6)
-
(6)
5
(1)
Dividends (Note 14)
-
-
-
(131)
(131)
-
(131)
At June 30, 2023
267
5,989
(5,692)
(292)
272
5
277
At January 1, 2024
267
5,989
(5,687)
(469)
100
6
106
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(10)
(10)
-
(10)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
5
6
11
-
11
Hedging losses transferred to cost of inventory
-
-
5
-
5
-
5
Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners
NOMOQ put and call liability (Note 12)
-
-
(2)
-
(2)
-
(2)
Dividends (Note 14)
-
-
-
(132)
(132)
-
(132)
At June 30, 2024
267
5,989
(5,679)
(605)
(28)
6
(22)
The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
6
ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Unaudited
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Note
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
Cash generated from/(used in) operations
13
315
302
(1)
74
Net interest paid
(78)
(74)
(93)
(82)
Settlement of foreign currency derivative financial instruments
10
6
1
1
(11)
Income tax paid
(9)
(6)
(11)
(15)
Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
234
223
(104)
(34)
Cash flows used in investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(36)
(96)
(99)
(222)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
-
1
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(36)
(96)
(98)
(222)
Cash flows (used in)/received from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
1
34
214
70
Repayment of borrowings
(24)
(10)
(33)
(12)
Deferred debt issue costs paid
-
(1)
-
(2)
Lease payments
(23)
(22)
(44)
(38)
Dividends paid
14
(66)
(65)
(132)
(131)
Net cash (used in)/received from financing activities
(112)
(64)
5
(113)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
86
63
(197)
(369)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of
period
155
124
443
555
Foreign exchange losses on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
(5)
(5)
(10)
(4)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of
period
236
182
236
182
The accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
7
ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. General information
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (the "Company" or "AMPSA") was incorporated in Luxembourg on January 20, 2021. The Company's registered office is 56, rue Charles Martel, L-2134 Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. and its subsidiaries (together the "Group" or "AMP") are a leading supplier of metal beverage cans globally, with a particular focus on the Americas and Europe. The Group supplies sustainable and infinitely recyclable metal packaging to a diversified customer base of the leading global, regional and national beverage producers. AMP operates 23 production facilities in Europe and the Americas and employs approximately 6,300 people.
The Group does not have any operations within Russia or Ukraine and continues to monitor and comply with the various sanctions administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United Nations Security Committee that have been imposed on the Russian government and certain Russian entities and individuals.
These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements reflect the consolidation of the legal entities forming the Group for the periods presented.
The accounting policies that have been applied to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are described in note 3.
2. Statement of directors' approval
The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements were approved for issue by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on July 23, 2024.
3. Summary of accounting policies Basis of preparation
The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023 which was prepared in accordance with IFRS® Accounting Standards and related interpretations as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are presented in U.S. dollar rounded to the nearest million. The functional currency of the Company is euro.
Income tax in interim periods is accrued using the effective tax rate expected to be applied to annual earnings.
The accounting policies, presentation and methods of computation followed in the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those applied in the Group's latest Annual Report.
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
8
Going concern
At the date that the interim consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the Board, the Board has formed the judgment that there is a reasonable expectation that the Group will have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, these interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. In assessing whether the going concern assumption is appropriate, the Board has taken into account all available information about a period, extending to at least, June 30, 2025. In arriving at its conclusion, the Board has taken account of the Group's current and anticipated trading performance, together with current and anticipated levels of cash and net debt and the availability of committed borrowing facilities and, as a result, it is the Board's judgment that it is appropriate to prepare the interim consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis.
Recent changes in accounting pronouncements
The Board continues to assess the disclosure requirements introduced by Amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7 - Supplier Finance Arrangements, effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024.
The impact of other new standards, amendments to existing standards and interpretations issued and effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 have been assessed by the Board. None of these new standards or amendments to existing standards effective January 1, 2024 have had or are expected to have a material impact for the Group.
The Board's assessment of the impact of new standards, including the recently issued IFRS 18 "Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements", which are not yet effective and which have not been early adopted by the Group, on the consolidated interim financial statements is on-going.
4. Segment analysis
The Group's two operating and reportable segments, Europe and Americas, reflect the basis on which the Group's performance is reviewed by management and presented to the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM"). The CODM has been identified as being the Board and Chief Financial Officer.
Performance of the Group is assessed based on Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is the profit or loss for the period before income tax charge or credit, net finance expense, depreciation and amortization and exceptional operating items. Other items are not allocated to segments, as these are reviewed by the CODM on a group-wide basis. Segmental revenues are derived from sales to external customers. Inter-segment revenue is not material.
Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Profit/(loss) for the period
2
(10)
(10)
(11)
Income tax charge/(credit)
2
(2)
(7)
(11)
Net finance expense
51
23
86
46
Depreciation and amortization
113
100
222
198
Exceptional operating items
10
40
21
59
Adjusted EBITDA
178
151
312
281
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 11:01:19 UTC.