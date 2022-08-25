Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
  News
  Summary
    AMBP   LU2369833749

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.

(AMBP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-24 pm EDT
6.550 USD   -0.61%
07:08aARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S A : AMP Announces Approval of SBTi Targets
PU
07:01aArdagh Metal Packaging Announces Approval of Science Based Targets to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
PR
07/28ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S A : INDEX TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K
PU
Ardagh Metal Packaging S A : AMP Announces Approval of SBTi Targets

08/25/2022 | 07:08am EDT
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMP) (NYSE: AMBP), a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal beverage cans, received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets.

SBTi has approved AMP's plan to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% as consistent with achieving a trajectory to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The plan to reduce absolute scope 3 by 12.3% by 2030 meets the SBTi's criteria for ambitious value chain goals and is in line with best practice. This supports the United Nations and Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 objective of net zero emissions by 2050.

This achievement by AMP is indicative of the company's commitment to building on the beverage can's already strong sustainability characteristics of leading recycling and recycled content rates. "We're focused on further strengthening our customers' own environmental performance and emission reductions strategies when they choose AMP beverage cans," said Jennifer Cumbee, Chief Sustainability Officer, AMP. "This SBTi approval is another step on the journey, serving as a positive example in the communities we do business in, as we help to create a circular economy with recycling excellence."

This latest sustainability news from AMP follows the publication of its Green Bond Report which is available here. For more information regarding AMP's sustainability initiatives, please click here.

18 July 2022

Tags: HomeInvestorGroupProductMetalSustainability

Disclaimer

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 11:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 875 M - -
Net income 2022 236 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 825 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 6,11%
Capitalization 3 949 M 3 949 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,55 $
Average target price 8,06 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Graham Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Bourne Finance Director
Paul R. Coulson Chairman
John Hampson Chief Information Officer
Bill Walton Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.-27.46%3 949
BALL CORPORATION-36.32%19 267
AMCOR PLC5.50%18 767
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-10.55%15 741
BRAMBLES LIMITED17.59%11 971
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-11.65%11 716