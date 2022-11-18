Advanced search
    AMBP   LU2369833749

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.

(AMBP)
  Report
11:15 2022-11-18 am EST
4.435 USD   +1.26%
Ardagh Metal Packaging S A : ASI Performance Standard for AMP

11/18/2022 | 10:39am EST
Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) today announced that Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) has been certified against the Performance Standard (V2) 2017 for its centralized operational functions, global support functions, and quality assurance at the regional central organization in Bonn, Germany, and for the manufacturing of beverage can bodies at its facility in La Ciotat, France.

The ASI Certification program was developed through an extensive multi-stakeholder consultation process and is the only comprehensive voluntary sustainability standard initiative for the aluminium value chain. ASI Performance Standard certifications focusing on 'material stewardship' address issues such as product design, life cycle assessments, management of process scrap and collection and recycling of products at end-of-life.

The independent, third-party audit of the Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP)operation was carried out by DNV Business Assurance Services UK Ltd.

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI said, "ASI congratulates Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) on achieving Performance Standard Certification for its centralized functions in Germany and production facility in France. Closing the loop for a company's products requires engagement with a range of stakeholders. AMP connects with federal, state, and local government to encourage policy solutions that help to increase collection and the effectiveness of recycling systems, and it also engages with its customers to increase access to collection points and provide education on the benefits of recycling. Higher recycling rates are achieved not by chance, but by design, and AMP's ASI Performance Standard Certification demonstrates the company's commitment to the material stewardship of its aluminium products.

"AMP is well on its way in extending the sustainability leadership of aluminium beverage packaging," said Jennifer Cumbee, Chief Sustainability Officer, AMP. "ASI certification across a number of our facilities is another confirmation that we are on track in this journey, further positioning the beverage can as the answer for a Circular Economy and AMP as the right partner for our customers and communities in achieving shared environmental, social and governance objectives."

18 November 2022

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 15:38:02 UTC.


