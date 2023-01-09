Ardagh Metal Packaging S A : Innovative idea optimises cooling system

A focus on continuous improvement and sustainability at AMP - Europe's Hermsdorf facility in Germany led to an innovation that reduced electricity usage and greenhouse gas emissions.

Circular cooling systems are used throughout our manufacturing processes to maintain proper temperatures and increase equipment efficiency. In 2019, a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient chiller replaced an ageing cooling system in our Hermsdorf facility. The annual energy saving was significant: approximately 410 MWh, equivalent to 85 tCO 2 e.

An innovative trial successfully completed in 2021 by Hermsdorf team members saw the system optimised further. Can decorators were added to the cooling system, resulting in an increase of over 60% in energy savings. This brought the total annual electricity savings to approximately 670 MWh, with the associated saving of 140 tCO 2 e in greenhouse gas emissions.



09 January 2023

Tags: MetalEuropeInnovationSustainability