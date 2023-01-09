Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMBP   LU2369833749

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.

(AMBP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:55 2023-01-09 am EST
5.485 USD   +5.28%
11:30aArdagh Metal Packaging S A : Innovative idea optimises cooling system
PU
10:39aWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A to $4.65 From $3.75, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
2022BofA Securities Upgrades Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $6 From $5.60
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ardagh Metal Packaging S A : Innovative idea optimises cooling system

01/09/2023 | 11:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A focus on continuous improvement and sustainability at AMP - Europe's Hermsdorf facility in Germany led to an innovation that reduced electricity usage and greenhouse gas emissions.

Circular cooling systems are used throughout our manufacturing processes to maintain proper temperatures and increase equipment efficiency. In 2019, a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient chiller replaced an ageing cooling system in our Hermsdorf facility. The annual energy saving was significant: approximately 410 MWh, equivalent to 85 tCO2e.

An innovative trial successfully completed in 2021 by Hermsdorf team members saw the system optimised further. Can decorators were added to the cooling system, resulting in an increase of over 60% in energy savings. This brought the total annual electricity savings to approximately 670 MWh, with the associated saving of 140 tCO2e in greenhouse gas emissions.

To learn more about AMP's sustainability strategy, click here to read our latest Sustainability Update Report.

09 January 2023

Tags: MetalEuropeInnovationSustainability

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 16:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
11:30aArdagh Metal Packaging S A : Innovative idea optimises cooling system
PU
10:39aWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A to $4.65 From $3.75, Mai..
MT
2022BofA Securities Upgrades Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price ..
MT
2022Credit Suisse Cuts Ardagh Metal Packaging's PT to $8 From $10 to Reflect Lower Estimate..
MT
2022Ardagh Metal Packaging S A : Social sustainability ambassador network
PU
2022Transcript : Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Presents at Credit Suisse’s 10t..
CI
2022Transcript : Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Presents at 2022 Citi's Basic Materi..
CI
2022Ardagh Metal Packaging to present at the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference
PR
2022Ardagh Metal Packaging to present at the Citi 2022 Basic Materials Conference
PR
2022Ardagh Metal Packaging S A : ASI Performance Standard for AMP
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 748 M - -
Net income 2022 229 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 6,72%
Capitalization 3 112 M 3 112 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,21 $
Average target price 5,62 $
Spread / Average Target 7,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Graham Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Bourne Finance Director
Paul R. Coulson Chairman
John Hampson Chief Information Officer
Yves Elsen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.8.32%3 112
AMCOR PLC2.43%17 812
BALL CORPORATION6.10%17 033
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION4.04%15 247
BRAMBLES LIMITED-3.31%11 087
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.2.04%9 955