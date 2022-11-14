Ardagh Metal Packaging S A : Inspiring new generation of canmakers

In 2022, we extended our AMP - North America internship programme beyond employee connections to include proactive outreach through local colleges. For example, students were recruited from American University, Emerson College, The Ohio State University, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Winona State University to join our Chicago-area office, production facility and technical center.

We welcomed students into our internship programmes across multiple locations, including: Fairfield, California; Olive Branch, Mississippi; Valparaiso, Indiana; and Whitehouse, Ohio. The combination of Handshake - an online platform where companies post internship and job openings for college students and graduates - with more traditional means, such as LinkedIn and employee referrals, yielded AMP - North America's most diverse group of summer interns to date.

Our internship programme provides students with valuable real-world experience for just a few months; however, this can lead to much longer-term benefits. Five full-time AMP - North America employees in our Communications, Finance and Human Resources functions got their start in Ardagh as interns.

