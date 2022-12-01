Ardagh Metal Packaging S A : Social sustainability ambassador network

We believe that we need expert knowledge, connection and on-the-ground engagement with our local communities in order to build a truly impactful sustainability strategy. To enable us to reach all our local communities, we established a social sustainability ambassador network- a network of ambassadors who promote social sustainability activities at each Ardagh facility and office location.

Our ambassadors' objective is to increase local teams' awareness of Ardagh's community involvement programmes. Since its inception, this network has helped to organise projects such as races, food and water donation programmes, biodiversity initiatives and World CleanUp Day activities. In 2022, World CleanUp Day inspired a full month of social action by Ardagh colleagues around world. We captured some of the highlights in a video you can watch here.

01 December 2022

Tags: Sustainability