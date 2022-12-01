Advanced search
ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.

(AMBP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:06 2022-12-01 pm EST
4.535 USD   +1.45%
11/30Transcript : Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Presents at 2022 Citi's Basic Materials Conference, Nov-30-2022 03:30 PM
CI
11/24Ardagh Metal Packaging to present at the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference
PR
11/23Ardagh Metal Packaging to present at the Citi 2022 Basic Materials Conference
PR
Ardagh Metal Packaging S A : Social sustainability ambassador network

12/01/2022 | 12:54pm EST
We believe that we need expert knowledge, connection and on-the-ground engagement with our local communities in order to build a truly impactful sustainability strategy. To enable us to reach all our local communities, we established a social sustainability ambassador network- a network of ambassadors who promote social sustainability activities at each Ardagh facility and office location.

Our ambassadors' objective is to increase local teams' awareness of Ardagh's community involvement programmes. Since its inception, this network has helped to organise projects such as races, food and water donation programmes, biodiversity initiatives and World CleanUp Day activities. In 2022, World CleanUp Day inspired a full month of social action by Ardagh colleagues around world. We captured some of the highlights in a video you can watch here.

01 December 2022

Tags: Sustainability

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 17:53:06 UTC.


All news about ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
11/30Transcript : Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Presents at 2022 Citi's Basic Materi..
CI
11/24Ardagh Metal Packaging to present at the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference
PR
11/23Ardagh Metal Packaging to present at the Citi 2022 Basic Materials Conference
PR
11/18Ardagh Metal Packaging S A : ASI Performance Standard for AMP
PU
11/14Ardagh Metal Packaging S A : Inspiring new generation of canmakers
PU
11/08Ardagh Metal Packaging S A : AMP signs Mission Possible Partnership
PU
11/01Barclays Adjusts Ardagh Metal Packaging's Price Target to $6 From $7, Keeps Overweight ..
MT
10/28Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A to $3.75 From $5.45, Kee..
MT
10/28BMO Capital Downgrades Ardagh Metal Packaging to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjust..
MT
10/27Ardagh Metal Packaging Q3 Adjusted EPS Falls, Revenue Rises
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 788 M - -
Net income 2022 226 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 7,46%
Capitalization 2 670 M 2 670 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,47 $
Average target price 5,78 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Graham Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Bourne Finance Director
Paul R. Coulson Chairman
John Hampson Chief Information Officer
Bill Walton Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING S.A.-50.50%2 670
AMCOR PLC2.83%18 071
BALL CORPORATION-41.75%17 605
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-13.00%15 654
BRAMBLES LIMITED13.92%11 277
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-25.68%9 755