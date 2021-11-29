Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Ardea Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    ARL   AU000000ARL4

ARDEA RESOURCES LIMITED

(ARL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.51 AUD   -1.92%
11/29/2021 | 04:10am EST ARDEA RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
11/29/2021 | 03:10am EST ARDEA RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ARL
PU
11/28/2021 ARDEA RESOURCES : 2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Ardea Resources Limited

ABN

30 614 289 342

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Norman Mathew Longworth

Date of last notice

3 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/a

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(including r g stered holder)

interest.

Date of change

29 November 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Class

200,0002

Class IHPePerformanceRights

Class K Performance Rights

Number acquired

300,000

Number disposed

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Nil

Value/Considerat on

200,000 Class IHPerformanceformanceRights

valuation

No. of securities held after change

300,000 Class K Performance Rights

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

issued for Nil consideration following

Example:Natureonof-marketchangetrade,off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

300,000 Class K Performance Rights

back

Shareholder Approval at the 2021 AGM

held on 29 November 2021

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

Interest acquired

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

Interest after change

and an estimated valuation

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/a

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/a

this provided?

Date of Notice: 29 November 2021

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Ardea Resources Limited

ABN

30 614 289 342

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Andrew Geoffrey Penkethman

Date of last notice

3 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Geothermometer

Pty

Ltd

<>

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(including r g stered holder)

Indirect

Shareholdings

through

-

interest.

Penkethman Super Fund A/C> - Director,

Date of change

Shareholder and Beneficiary

29 November 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

400,000 Class D Performance Rights

123,829 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

400,000 Class E Performance Rights

250,000 Class H Performance Rights

Class

250,000 Class I Performance Rights

Class K Performance Rights

Number acquired

400,000

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Nil

Value/Considerat on

valuation

No. of securities held after change

400,000 Class D Performance Rights

123,829 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

400,000 Class E Performance Rights

250,000 Class H Performance Rights

250,000 Class I Performance Rights

400,000 Class K Performance Rights

Nature of change

issued for Nil consideration following

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

400,000 Class K Performance Rights

back

Shareholder Approval at the 2021 AGM

held on 29 November 2021

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/a

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/a

this provided?

Date of Notice: 29 November 2021

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Ardea Resources Limited

ABN

30 614 289 342

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ian Buchhorn

Date of last notice

3 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Pty Ltd ,

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(including r g stered holder)

Indirect Shareholdings through - Hazurn

interest.

Kurana Pty Ltd ,

Manorina Mining Pty Ltd - Director and

Date of change

Shareholder and wife Mrs PJ Buchhorn

29 November 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

200,0001 830,585ClassFullyF PerformancePaid OrdinaryRightsShares

200,000 Class G Performance Rights

200,000 Class H Performance Rights

Class

200,000 Class I Performance Rights

Class K Performance Rights

Number acquired

300,000

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ardea Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,15 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2021 -2,30 M -1,64 M -1,64 M
Net cash 2021 5,64 M 4,03 M 4,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 -29,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 70,4 M 50,1 M 50,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 247x
EV / Sales 2021 440x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart ARDEA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ardea Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Penkethman Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Robert Samuel Middlemas Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Norman Mathew Longworth Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ian James Buchhorn Executive Director & Executive Director-Technical
Alex Mukherji Manager-Land Access & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDEA RESOURCES LIMITED25.93%50
BHP GROUP-10.37%135 054
RIO TINTO PLC-16.96%100 382
GLENCORE PLC51.07%61 523
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC8.68%43 046
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.63%30 087