Ardea Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Ardea Resources Limited
ABN
30 614 289 342
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Norman Mathew Longworth
Date of last notice
3 December 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/a
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
(including r g stered holder)
interest.
Date of change
29 November 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Class
200,0002
Class IHPePerformanceRights
Class K Performance Rights
Number acquired
300,000
Number disposed
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
Nil
Value/Considerat on
200,000 Class IHPerformanceformanceRights
valuation
No. of securities held after change
300,000 Class K Performance Rights
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 1
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
issued for Nil consideration following
Example:
Natureon of-market changetrade,off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
300,000 Class K Performance Rights
back
Shareholder Approval at the 2021 AGM
held on 29 November 2021
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nil
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
Interest acquired
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
Interest after change
and an estimated valuation
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/a
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/a
this provided?
Date of Notice: 29 November 2021
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 2
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Ardea Resources Limited
ABN
30 614 289 342
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Andrew Geoffrey Penkethman
Date of last notice
3 December 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Geothermometer
Pty
Ltd
<>
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
(including r g stered holder)
Indirect
Shareholdings
through
-
interest.
Penkethman Super Fund A/C> - Director,
Date of change
Shareholder and Beneficiary
29 November 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
400,000 Class D Performance Rights
123,829 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
400,000 Class E Performance Rights
250,000 Class H Performance Rights
Class
250,000 Class I Performance Rights
Class K Performance Rights
Number acquired
400,000
Number disposed
Nil
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 1
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
Nil
Value/Considerat on
valuation
No. of securities held after change
400,000 Class D Performance Rights
123,829 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
400,000 Class E Performance Rights
250,000 Class H Performance Rights
250,000 Class I Performance Rights
400,000 Class K Performance Rights
Nature of change
issued for Nil consideration following
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
400,000 Class K Performance Rights
back
Shareholder Approval at the 2021 AGM
held on 29 November 2021
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nil
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/a
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/a
this provided?
Date of Notice: 29 November 2021
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 2
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Ardea Resources Limited
ABN
30 614 289 342
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Ian Buchhorn
Date of last notice
3 December 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Pty Ltd ,
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
(including r g stered holder)
Indirect Shareholdings through - Hazurn
interest.
Kurana Pty Ltd ,
Manorina Mining Pty Ltd - Director and
Date of change
Shareholder and wife Mrs PJ Buchhorn
29 November 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
200,0001 830,585ClassFullyF PerformancePaid OrdinaryRightsShares
200,000 Class G Performance Rights
200,000 Class H Performance Rights
Class
200,000 Class I Performance Rights
Class K Performance Rights
Number acquired
300,000
Number disposed
Nil
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 1
01/01/2011
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Ardea Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:09:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARDEA RESOURCES LIMITED
Sales 2021
0,15 M
0,10 M
0,10 M
Net income 2021
-2,30 M
-1,64 M
-1,64 M
Net cash 2021
5,64 M
4,03 M
4,03 M
P/E ratio 2021
-29,9x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
70,4 M
50,1 M
50,3 M
EV / Sales 2020
247x
EV / Sales 2021
440x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
83,6%
Chart ARDEA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.