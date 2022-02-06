Ardea Resources : Emu Lake Nickel Sulphide Camp Follow-up Program

Emu Lake core holes AELD0002 and 3 at theBinti South Prospect confirmed a high- grade massive nickel-copper-PGE sulphide discovery within an intact felsic footwall contact of what is now termed the Western Ultramafic:
AELD0002:4.80m at 1.44% Ni and 0.09% Cu from 365.9m
including 1.10m at 4.78% Ni and 0.16% Cu from 366.9m
(Ardea ASX release 10 June 2021)
AELD0003:2.72m at 5.42% Ni and 0.85% Cu from 391.04m
including 1.23m at 8.22% Ni and 0.55% Cu from 391.04m
(Ardea ASX release 14 January 2022)
Historic exploration at theBinti Gossan Prospect located 1km northwest along strike from Binti South within an intact felsic footwall contact of what is now termed the Central Ultramafic:
ELD015:2.0m at 6.08% Ni and 1.82% Cu from 336.0m (open at depth)
including 0.6m at 18.82% Ni and 5.57% Cu from 336.3m
(Heron Resources ASX release 26 November 2013)
Regionally there are two distinct Kalpini ultramafic units each with a 20km strike within Ardea granted Mining Lease tenure: o The Kalpini Eastern Komatiite Belt hosts the Wellington East and Acra North nickel laterite deposits. o The Kalpini Western Komatiite Belt hosts the Emu Lake Nickel Sulphide Camp. There are three well-defined fertile nickel sulphide surfaces at Emu Lake which are characterised by dacite footwalls to the ultramafic flows with aeromagnetics indicating discrete "string of pearls" ultramafic centres ("channels").
Follow-upDrilling
There is a valuable historic drill data base focussed almost entirely on the Binti Gossan with the ELD015 Eastern and Central Ultramafics. The Western Ultramafic at Emu Lake was almost undrilled prior to Ardea AELD0002 and 3. An historic Fixed Loop Electro-Magnetic (FLEM) survey indicates a large plate in the projected Western and Central Ultramafic contact position, which was assumed to be a non-sulphide conductor and had not been tested (before Ardea in 2021). This contact now becomes a key exploration target that is open in every direction.
Ardea's Managing Director, Andrew Penkethman, said:
"The focus of historic Emu Lake exploration has been at Binti Gossan testing the Central Ultramafic. Ardea's Binti South discovery on the younger, stratigraphically higher Western Ultramafic surface is 1km southeast along strike.
There are three well defined Fertile Ultramafic Surfaces as laterally extensive sheets in the Emu Lake Camp which require systematic drill exploration and DHEM aimed at locating high grade Silver Swan style, channel-hosted massive nickel sulphide. A review of legacy data in tandem with recent knowledge gained from Ardea's Western Ultramafic drilling has confirmed multiple targets with nickel sulphide mineralisation open in every direction. Ardea believes there is ample opportunity to make additional discoveries within their extensive Kalpini tenements and will be following up on this potential as a priority. Key service providers are booked in to commence drilling and DHEM work."
Kalpini Project - Emu Lake Nickel Sulphide Camp
Ardea's Kalpini Project is located 70km north-east of the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder and covers 121km2 on contiguous granted Mining Lease tenure 100%-owned by Ardea (Figure 1).
Regionally there are two distinct Kalpini ultramafic units each with around 20km strike within Ardea tenure:
TheKalpini Eastern Komatiite Belt hosts the Wellington East and Acra North nickel laterite deposits containing 75Mt at 0.73% nickel and 0.04% cobalt, for 549.7kt nickel and 32.6kt cobalt (Ardea ASX release 16 June 2021). Aeromagnetics indicate a uniform sheet of ultramafic (lacking discrete volcanic centres). The ultramafics are typical of the Walter Williams Formation style, consisting of a thick 200-600m sheet with olivine orthocumulate upper and lower contacts with middle olivine adcumulate which weathers to nickel laterite. The
Eastern Komatiite sits on Kurnalpi Dome granitoid basement and is presumably an older lava flow sequence.
TheKalpini Western Komatiite Belt hosts the Emu Lake Nickel Sulphide Camp. There are three well-defined fertile nickel sulphide surfaces at Emu Lake. The volcanics are characterised by a bi-modalco-magmatic suite, with each cycle having a footwall dacite volcanic overlain by ultramafic volcanic flows. Aeromagnetics indicate multiple discrete ultramafic centres. The flows are typically 10-40m thick, with dacite the lower flow and komatiite the upper flow. Massive nickel sulphide typically occurs in the upper dacite and grades up into disseminated nickel sulphide in the basal komatiite. The volcanic morphology is typical of a komatiite thermal erosion setting. The Western Komatiite overlies a thick felsic volcanic sequence (Black Flag Group equivalent) and is presumably a younger flow sequence.
The Emu Lake Camp was discovered during the 1970s "Nickel Boom". More recent nickel sulphide exploration has included that completed between 2003 and 2011 by Image Resources Limited, Emu Nickel NL and Xstrata Nickel Australasia Pty Ltd. Their key target was the Binti Gossan zone, represented by a 1,200m strike zone of very strong gossan float (weathered expression of nickel sulphide). Drilling identified several high-grade, albeit thin (0.1-0.3 metre) massive nickel sulphide horizons.
The project is located 35km east of the Black Swan Nickel Project (Silver Swan nickel mine), operated by Poseidon Nickel Ltd, within a parallel komatiite belt.
There are close geological similarities between the massive nickel sulphides at Emu Lake and Silver Swan (Ardea ASX release 14 January 2022).
Figure 1: Ardea tenement plan highlighting the location of the Kalpini Project, Emu Lake Nickel Sulphide Camp and nickel mines and deposits in the region. Projection MGA 94 Zone 51.
Figure 2:Aeromagnetics for the Kalpini Project showing strongly magnetic Komatiite Belts with historic shallow drill coverage focussed predominantly on nickel laterite mineralisation on the Eastern Komatiite Belt. Projection MGA 94 Zone 51.
Figure 3: Three dimensional interpretation of the Binti Gossan and Binti South Prospects, showing the Western Ultramafic (WU), Central Ultramafic (CU) and Eastern Ultramafic (EU). Projection Binti local grid.
Historic drill exploration has focussed entirely on the Eastern Ultramafic (EU) and Central Ultramafic (CU), with key historic drill-hole being ELD015 with 2m at 6.08% Ni (refer table 1 following). Drill testing of the Western Ultramafic (WU) was restricted to minimal "scissor" sections with easterly drill direction. These holes invariably intersected the WU in the depleted saprolite weathered zone. Accordingly, figure 3 above only records the EU and CU horizons at Binti Gossan, with the WU simply not drilled at the depths prospective for nickel sulphide mineralisation.
The EU and CU nickel sulphide surfaces show remarkable continuity and are open north and south and down-dip. Their uniform geometry suggests a sheet-flow environment for the komatiite flows. The discrete flow channels that must be present to have fed the sheet flows are yet to be intersected in Emu Lake drilling. The uniform position, grade and thickness of historic drill intercepts confirms the nickel sulphide fertility of the sheet-flow system.
Ardea commenced exploration of the WU in 2021 with drill-hole AELD0001, testing an off-hole Down Hole ElectroMagnetic (DHEM) anomaly from an historic survey of ELD046. This led to the discovery of the AELD0003 nickel sulphides with 2.72m at 5.42% Ni. The Binti South 3D model in figure 3 records the EU and CU with contiguous strike orientation south from Binti Gossan, though the intervening ground is undrilled at depth.
Significantly, Binti South includes as the red shape (Figure 3) the WU with basal nickel sulphide mineralisation as confirmed by AELD0002 and 0003. The Western Ultramafic is now the total exploration focus of Ardea, at both Binti South and Binti Gossan, with additional exploration upside on the CU and EU ultramafic flows with all target zones able to be tested by each drillhole.
Follow-up Program
In "Silver Swan style" nickel sulphide systems (as Emu Lake clearly is), the exploration methodology is to define a fertile nickel sulphide surface within komatiite flows and then identify the flow channel facies of the system, being the optimum setting in which massive sulphides are likely to deposit. The Ardea results for AELD0003 at Binti South and historic drill hole, ELD015, at Binti Gossan confirm an exceptionally fertile system, entirely comparable to that documented for Silver Swan.
The Ardea follow-up strategy is as follows:
Three Dimensional Geological Model
Having "finger-printed" the Eastern, Central and Western Ultramafic surfaces through multi-element geochemical analysis, these surfaces have been generated as a 3D model (Figure 3), specifically to locate where the Western Ultramafic is untested. Suitable adjoining holes that have stopped in Central Ultramafic and Western Ultramafic Footwall Dacite (as is the common situation) were then selected for deepening (typically 50-100m) to drill-test the Western Ultramafic surface, and more importantly, use the deepened hole as a DHEM platform seeking channel-hosted massive nickel sulphide.
Legacy DHEM
The AELD0002, 3 massive sulphide targets were generated by industry-leading consultants Newexco through re-interpretation in 2020 of historic DHEM surveys. With the Ardea 2021 discovery, there is now a good control for better ranking the many untested historic anomalies. Newexco will be systematically completing this task to fine tune the planned drill-hole positioning.
Drill Program
Key historic drill holes were identified and field checked by the Ardea exploration team using a dummy probe to ascertain if clear for DHEM. All reviewed holes were blocked at shallow depths, and so require drill-clearing ahead of the proposed new DHEM survey. The operating strategy will be to use the core rig to clear the historic hole and once clear, deepen the hole to fully penetrate the targeted Western Ultramafic surface.
Downhole EM
Modern high powered DHEM is an absolute priority for locating massive nickel sulphide mineralisation and with significant enhancements in this technology over the last decade in particular, Ardea can assess a larger search space than was available to past explorers.
Defined Targets Thus Far
Two initial prospect areas have been defined over an approximate 1.2km of strike, within the hosting 20km Western Komatiite Belt nickel sulphide target zone:
1. Binti South Prospect
Section 47750N, test the AELD0003 Western Ultramafic some 100m down-dip as a parent hole, and then potentially a 120m wedge to test 50m downdip. Both parent and daughter hole will have DHEM completed to assess any off-hole conductor plates (Figure 6).
Section 47715N, deepen historic hole ELD046 by 50m (if able to swing south) to test for western ultramafics, and then do DHEM. Significantly, there is up to 0.14% As in the footwall dacite at EOH, with arsenic being a mineralisation pathfinder (refer Figure 5 and table 1 following).
Section 47650N, deepen historic hole ELD042A, 50m to test for western ultramafics, then do DHEM (Figure 4).
Section 48050N, deepen historic hole ELD023, 100m to test the WU and the up-dip projection of an un- drilled historic EM plate, and then do DHEM (Figure 7).
