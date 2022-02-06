Ardea Resources : Emu Lake Nickel Sulphide Camp Follow-up Program

For personal use only

Kalpini Project - Emu Lake Nickel Sulphide Camp

Ardea's Kalpini Project is located 70km north-east of the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder and covers 121km2 on contiguous granted Mining Lease tenure 100%-owned by Ardea (Figure 1).

Regionally there are two distinct Kalpini ultramafic units each with around 20km strike within Ardea tenure:

The Kalpini Eastern Komatiite Belt hosts the Wellington East and Acra North nickel laterite deposits containing 75Mt at 0.73% nickel and 0.04% cobalt, for 549.7kt nickel and 32.6kt cobalt (Ardea ASX release 16 June 2021). Aeromagnetics indicate a uniform sheet of ultramafic (lacking discrete volcanic centres). The ultramafics are typical of the Walter Williams Formation style, consisting of a thick 200-600m sheet with olivine orthocumulate upper and lower contacts with middle olivine adcumulate which weathers to nickel laterite. The

Eastern Komatiite sits on Kurnalpi Dome granitoid basement and is presumably an older lava flow sequence.

The Kalpini Western Komatiite Belt hosts the Emu Lake Nickel Sulphide Camp. There are three well-defined fertile nickel sulphide surfaces at Emu Lake. The volcanics are characterised by a bi-modalco-magmatic suite, with each cycle having a footwall dacite volcanic overlain by ultramafic volcanic flows. Aeromagnetics indicate multiple discrete ultramafic centres. The flows are typically 10-40m thick, with dacite the lower flow and komatiite the upper flow. Massive nickel sulphide typically occurs in the upper dacite and grades up into disseminated nickel sulphide in the basal komatiite. The volcanic morphology is typical of a komatiite thermal erosion setting. The Western Komatiite overlies a thick felsic volcanic sequence (Black Flag Group equivalent) and is presumably a younger flow sequence.

The Emu Lake Camp was discovered during the 1970s "Nickel Boom". More recent nickel sulphide exploration has included that completed between 2003 and 2011 by Image Resources Limited, Emu Nickel NL and Xstrata Nickel Australasia Pty Ltd. Their key target was the Binti Gossan zone, represented by a 1,200m strike zone of very strong gossan float (weathered expression of nickel sulphide). Drilling identified several high-grade, albeit thin (0.1-0.3 metre) massive nickel sulphide horizons.

The project is located 35km east of the Black Swan Nickel Project (Silver Swan nickel mine), operated by Poseidon Nickel Ltd, within a parallel komatiite belt.

There are close geological similarities between the massive nickel sulphides at Emu Lake and Silver Swan (Ardea ASX release 14 January 2022).

Figure 1: Ardea tenement plan highlighting the location of the Kalpini Project, Emu Lake Nickel Sulphide Camp and nickel mines and deposits in the region. Projection MGA 94 Zone 51.

