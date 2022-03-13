Ardea Resources : High-grade Ni-Co Confirmed at Kalpini with Sc and REEs

High-gradeNickel-Cobalt Confirmed at Kalpini

with Scandium and Rare Earth Elements

Re-assay of historic Kalpini Nickel Project drill pulps has confirmed very high-grade historical nickel-cobalt intercepts and identified previously undocumented but significant scandium credits.

Additionally, significant Rare Earth Element (REE) and Rare Metal (RM) grades were indicated within the historic nickel-cobalt laterite mineralisation, including:

WERC0371: 12m at 1.70% nickel, 0.151% cobalt , 28g/t scandium from 20m with;

o 0.244% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO)

includes neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), lanthanum (La), cerium (Ce)

o 1.320% Total Rare Metal Oxide (TRMO)

Includes titanium (Ti), yttrium (Y), zircon (Zr), niobium (Nb), hafnium (Hf), tantalum (Ta) and tungsten (W)

o 0.1297% TREO o 0.7193% TRMO

Subject to current bench-scale metallurgical test-work on Highway core material, REEs and RMs at Kalpini will be targeted to provide potential by-product credits as does cobalt and also potentially scandium.

The observed Kapini REE grades are around a tenth of the grade required for a standalone REE operation. As demonstrated for cobalt in the 2018 Goongarrie Pre-feasibility Study (PFS) (ASX release 28 March 2018), with the aggressive autoclave hydrometallurgical metal dissolution, the rare earth and rare metals are expected to go into solution with the target nickel.

The REE and RM recovery and quantifying its marginal cost is a key deliverable for the current Ardea-ALS metallurgical Research and Development (R&D).

Ardea's Managing Director, Andrew Penkethman, said:

"The Kalpini drill pulp re-assay was a major undertaking for Ardea in 2021, with the principal objective to validate historic resource drilling and obtain scandium assays for the current re-estimation of the full Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

The importance of cobalt as a significant revenue contributor for the KNP was validated in the 2018 PFS. Significantly, the cobalt revenue credit reduced the then estimated C1 operating cost from US$5.59/lb to US$0.42/lb*. If scandium and now REEs can be configured in the flowsheeet as additional revenue contributors, there are significant improvements to the already robust KNP financial metrics.

These studies are all subject to the current Ardea-ALSbench-scale metallurgical R&D, where material with REE and RM credits are targeted in R&D programs.

These R&D programs for Ardea are specifically targeting Critical Minerals, as supply chain security is more important than ever as the World continues the transition to a low carbon future."