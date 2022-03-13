Ardea Resources : High-grade Ni-Co Confirmed at Kalpini with Sc and REEs

Re-assay of historic Kalpini Nickel Project drill pulps has confirmed very high-grade historical nickel-cobalt intercepts and identified previously undocumented but significant scandium credits.
Additionally, significant Rare Earth Element (REE) and Rare Metal (RM) grades were indicated within the historic nickel-cobalt laterite mineralisation, including:
WERC0371: 12m at 1.70% nickel, 0.151% cobalt, 28g/t scandium from 20m with; o 0.244% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO)
includes neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), lanthanum (La), cerium (Ce) o 1.320% Total Rare Metal Oxide (TRMO)
Includes titanium (Ti), yttrium (Y), zircon (Zr), niobium (Nb), hafnium (Hf), tantalum (Ta) and tungsten (W)
VKPRC0112:4m at 1.66% nickel, 0.102% cobalt, 40g/t scandium from 29m with; o 0.1297% TREO o 0.7193% TRMO
Subject to current bench-scale metallurgical test-work on Highway core material, REEs and RMs at Kalpini will be targeted to provide potential by-product credits as does cobalt and also potentially scandium.
The observed Kapini REE grades are around a tenth of the grade required for a standalone REE operation. As demonstrated for cobalt in the 2018 Goongarrie Pre-feasibility Study (PFS) (ASX release 28 March 2018), with the aggressive autoclave hydrometallurgical metal dissolution, the rare earth and rare metals are expected to go into solution with the target nickel.
The REE and RM recovery and quantifying its marginal cost is a key deliverable for the current Ardea-ALS metallurgical Research and Development (R&D).
Ardea's Managing Director, Andrew Penkethman, said:
"The Kalpini drill pulp re-assay was a major undertaking for Ardea in 2021, with the principal objective to validate historic resource drilling and obtain scandium assays for the current re-estimation of the full Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).
The importance of cobalt as a significant revenue contributor for the KNP was validated in the 2018 PFS. Significantly, the cobalt revenue credit reduced the then estimated C1 operating cost from US$5.59/lb to US$0.42/lb*. If scandium and now REEs can be configured in the flowsheeet as additional revenue contributors, there are significant improvements to the already robust KNP financial metrics.
These studies are all subject to the current Ardea-ALSbench-scale metallurgical R&D, where material with REE and RM credits are targeted in R&D programs.
These R&D programs for Ardea are specifically targeting Critical Minerals, as supply chain security is more important than ever as the World continues the transition to a low carbon future."
Ardea ASX release 28 March 2018
For personal use only
1 INTRODUCTION
As part of the program re-evaluating the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) (Figure 1), Ardea submitted 4,476 archived drill assay pulps from the KNP Kalpini Hub for the standard 64 element Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) metallurgical assay suite.
The Ardea assay pulps are from drilling by Heron Resources (1998 to 2004, 2010 to 2016), Vale Inco (2005 to 2009) and then Ardea (2017 to present). The pulps are systematically archived at the Ardea West Kalgoorlie operations facility. Their continued availability is a credit to the Ardea Data Base Manager who has nurtured the system on and off since 2007. These data are an irreplaceable asset of Ardea and the KNP.
The principal objectives of the Kalpini re-assay program were:
Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QAQC) of historic legacy drill assay data dating back as far as 1998 to validate MRE grade estimates and provide the additional elements required for the KNP Material Types algorithm.
Obtain scandium (Sc) grade estimates for a scandium MRE, being a potential KNP pay-metal element which historically was never analysed, but is subject to the current metallurgical bench-scaletest-work to quantify its recovery.
Obtain palladium (Pd), platinum (Pt) and sulphur (S) assays to populate the proprietary Ardea Nickel Sulphide Prospectivity Index as a means of ranking further Kalpini nickel sulphide drill targets.
On the basis of high REE backgrounds within historic drilling at the Emu Lake Nickel Sulphide Camp fresh protolith, evaluate any REE enrichment within the Kalpini weathered rock regolith.
Regionally there are two distinct Kalpini ultramafic komatiite belts each with around 20km strike within Ardea tenure:
TheKalpini Eastern Komatiite Belt (Figure 2) hosts the Wellington East and Acra North nickel laterite deposits containing 75Mt at 0.73% nickel and 0.044% cobalt, for 0.55Mt nickel and 32.6kt cobalt (ASX release 16 June 2021).
TheKalpini Western Komatiite Belt (Figure 2) hosts the Emu Lake Nickel Sulphide Camp. The volcanics are characterised by a bi-modalco-magmatic suite, with each cycle having footwall felsic volcanic rocks (termed alkaline dacites) overlain by ultramafic volcanic flows. Significantly, massive nickel sulphides typically occur in the upper dacite and grade up into disseminated nickel sulphide in the basal komatiite.
Ardea's Kalpini Project is located 70km north-east of the City of Kalgoorlie- Boulder and covers 121km2 on contiguous granted Mining Lease tenure 100%-owned by Ardea (Figure 1).
Additionally, Ardea has various non- gold rights on adjoining tenure.
The Kalpini Hub can potentially standalone process nickel laterite mineralisation from the Kalpini and Bulong MREs using both High Pressure Acid Leach (HPAL) and Atmospheric Leach (AL).
Alternatively, high grade Kalpini satellite feed could be hauled on well maintained Shire roads to the proposed Goongarrie Hub processing facility.
Figure 1: Ardea tenement plan with location of Kalpini Project, with REE targets and Emu Lake Nickel Sulphide Camp, and nickel mines and the Mt Weld REE mine within the region. Projection MGA 94 Zone 51.
2
For personal use only
2 WORK PROGRAM COMPLETED
Geo-metallurgical reviews were completed on historic Kalpini drill data, aiming to define zones for multi-element re- assay on a nominal 160x80m drill collar pattern (Figures 2-11). The focus was the Wellington East and Acra North nickel laterite resource areas. These resources lacked assay data for key metallurgical indicators such as silicon (Si) and Loss-on-Ignition (LOI), which are key to predicting Material Type and thus metallurgical performance.
Based on the historic drill logging, the Kalpini mineralisation has a significant nontronite clay content, indicating it may be better suited to Atmospheric Leach (AL) than High Pressure Acid Leach (HPAL).
The KNP Kalpini Hub (being Kalpini plus Bulong) has an MRE of 130Mt at 0.79% nickel and 0.048% cobalt, for 1.028Mt nickel and 62kt cobalt (ASX release 16 June 2021). This resource could well support a standalone processing facility.
Alternatively, the high-grade AL Material Type at Kalpini is a potential plant feed for the proposed Goongarrie processing plant, able to supplement the Highway AL feed for an expanded AL nickel output.
The re-assay program was designed by Ardea's Senior Resource Geologist as a means to both update the Material Types estimation and generate JORC-compliant scandium grade estimates (Figures 6, 7). Based on the strong correlation of aluminium and scandium in previous KNP geostatistical analysis, high Al2O3 in the laterite profile was used as a guideline for pulp selection.
Additional pulps were also selected based on geo-metallurgical indications of potential precious metal targets, and to follow up the high REE and RM backgrounds noted at Emu Lake (Figures 8-11).
The pulp re-assay program also aimed to define komatiites that are prospective for nickel sulphide. It was found however that available pulps were restricted to the Eastern Komatiite Belt, with the drilling in the Western Komatiite Belt nickel sulphide target zones largely completed prior to Ardea or its related companies acquiring the tenure.
The Kalpini pulp re-assay program was executed as and when field crew were not required for higher priority drill programs. The sample retrieval commenced in October 2020 with all assay work priority behind any then current drill program assay priority (hence the delay in final assay receipt).
3 INTERPRETATION OF RESULTS
The Kalpini nickel laterite has developed upon typical KNP ultramafic komatiite rocks, with consistent zones of high- grade nickel-cobalt mineralisation.
The pulp re-assaying is done on representative intervals and not necessarily complete nickel intercepts or on adjoining drill-holes. It aims more to identify anomalous zones which then require systematic pulp re-assay and more likely, in-fill RC drilling to facilitate resource estimation. The approach with scandium, Rare Earth Elements and Rare Metals is to plot the peak assay in a drill-hole. For consistency, the same approach was applied to nickel and cobalt data presentation.
Where a felsic intrusive protolith is present, REE anomalism is common (refer Figures 8-11). Additionally, scandium has discrete zones of high enrichment, often associated with an upper more mafic unit of the komatiite flows at the western contact of proposed pits.
The elements selected for presentation are:
Nickel laterite pay-metals being Ni-Co-Mn (components of battery Precursor Cathode-active Material, "PCAM"), with nickel and also cobalt the key metals of the "green revolution".
Rare Earth Elements (REE), being termed "Lanthanides" on the Periodic Table of elements, with the main interest neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr) which are the key metals used in electric motor magnets, including for EV motors.
Rare Metals (RM), being those Transition Metals adjoining the "Lanthanides" on the Periodic Table of elements, with all manner of hi-tech use in forward facing industries.
3
For personal use only
Figure 2: Northern Kalpini Nickel Project, aeromagnetic image showing historic drillholes as black dots, and if available % nickel assays, color-coded as per the map legend.
4
For personal use only
Figure 3: Southern Kalpini Nickel Project, aeromagnetic image showing historic drillholes as black dots, and if available % nickel assays, color-coded as per the map legend.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Ardea Resources Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 21:33:08 UTC.