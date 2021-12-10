Log in
    ARDX   US0396971071

ARDELYX, INC.

(ARDX)
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/10/2021 | 09:01pm EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Ardelyx on July 30, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Ardelyx have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding tenapanor and the likelihood that it would be approved by the FDA. The complaint further alleges that the defendants possessed, were in control over, and, as a result, knew, or had reason to know, that the data submitted to support the NDA was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug’s treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely, if not certain, that the FDA would not approve the drug.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Ardelyx, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9,93 M - -
Net income 2021 -151 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 165 M 165 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 16,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 97,7%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,46 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 277%
Managers and Directors
Michael G. Raab President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Justin A. Renz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David M. Mott Chairman
Jeffrey W. Jacobs Chief Scientific Officer
Elizabeth Grammer Secretary, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDELYX, INC.-77.43%178
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.20.67%88 183
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS37.80%69 605
BIONTECH SE248.64%68 643
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.61%65 487
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.82%52 989