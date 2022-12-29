Advanced search
    ARDX   US0396971071

ARDELYX, INC.

(ARDX)
2022-12-29
2.665 USD   +6.18%
08:10aArdelyx Appeal of Xphozah Denial Granted by FDA
DJ
07:48aU.S. FDA grants appeal for Ardelyx's kidney disease drug
RE
07:13aU.S. FDA grants appeal for Ardelyx's kidney disease drug
RE
Ardelyx Appeal of Xphozah Denial Granted by FDA

12/29/2022 | 08:10am EST
By Dean Seal


Ardelyx Inc. said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an appeal of its earlier rejection of the company's Xphozah drug candidate.

The Waltham, Mass.-based biopharmaceutical company said the FDA has directed its Division of Cardiology and Nephrology to work with Ardelyx on the development of an appropriate label for Xphozah, a drug used to control of serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis.

The FDA has also advised Ardelyx to request a meeting with the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology to determine what specific information the company will need to furnish in its resubmission of a New Drug Application for Xphozah.

The agency rejected Ardelyx's previous application last year, but an advisory committee for the FDA voted in mid-November that the benefits of Xphozah outweigh its risks, paving the way for an appeal.

Ardelyx said it plans to resubmit the application in the first half of next year.

The company's shares rose 9.1%, to $2.74, in premarket trading.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 0810ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -78,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 471 M 471 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,36x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Michael G. Raab President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Justin A. Renz Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David M. Mott Chairman
Jeffrey W. Jacobs Chief Scientific Officer
Laura A. Williams Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDELYX, INC.117.27%471
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.64%76 153
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.84%73 352
BIONTECH SE-37.99%36 866
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-33.27%33 149
GENMAB A/S11.86%27 454