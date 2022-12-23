Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ardelyx, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARDX   US0396971071

ARDELYX, INC.

(ARDX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
2.410 USD   +3.43%
05:59pArdelyx, Inc. Reports Employment Inducement Grants
PR
12/19Ardelyx Shares Lower Premarket on Delay in FDA Xphozah Appeal
DJ
12/19Ardelyx, Inc.(NasdaqGM:ARDX) added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ardelyx, Inc. Reports Employment Inducement Grants

12/23/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that on December 16, 2022, the compensation committee of the company's board of directors granted 17 new non-executive employees options to purchase an aggregate of 271,735 shares of the company's common stock, and an aggregate of 123,375 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs).  Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $1.96 per share, which was the closing trading price of the company's common stock on the date of grant. The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to each employee's decision to enter into employment with Ardelyx, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee's first date of employment, and the remaining 75% of shares vesting monthly thereafter. Each RSU vests over four years, with 25% vesting on the first company designated quarterly RSU vest date following the first anniversary of the employee's first day of employment, and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter. Each stock option has a 10-year term, and each option and RSU is subject to the terms and conditions of the company's 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan and the award agreement covering the grant.      

About Ardelyx, Inc.
Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx's first approved product, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) is available in the United States and Canada. Ardelyx is developing XPHOZAH® (tenapanor), a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, which has completed three successful Phase 3 trials. Ardelyx has a Phase 2 potassium lowering compound, RDX013, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on Twitter @Ardelyx, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardelyx-inc-reports-employment-inducement-grants-301709815.html

SOURCE Ardelyx


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ARDELYX, INC.
05:59pArdelyx, Inc. Reports Employment Inducement Grants
PR
12/19Ardelyx Shares Lower Premarket on Delay in FDA Xphozah Appeal
DJ
12/19Ardelyx, Inc.(NasdaqGM:ARDX) added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
CI
12/16Ardelyx Provides Update on FDA Appeal for XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) for the Control of Serum..
PR
12/16Ardelyx Provides Update on FDA Appeal for XPHOZAH for the Control of Serum Phosphorus i..
CI
11/22Ardelyx to Present at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
PR
11/21Capitalgainsreport Sector Spotlight : Healthcare Penny Stocks On The Move (ARDX, WHSI, BNG..
AQ
11/18Health Care Up on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
11/18North American Morning Briefing: Stocks to Edge -2-
DJ
11/17Health Care Flat on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARDELYX, INC.
More recommendations