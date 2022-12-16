Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ardelyx, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARDX   US0396971071

ARDELYX, INC.

(ARDX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
1.960 USD   +1.03%
12/16Ardelyx Provides Update on FDA Appeal for XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) for the Control of Serum Phosphorus in Adult Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease on Dialysis
PR
11/22Ardelyx to Present at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
PR
11/21Capitalgainsreport Sector Spotlight : Healthcare Penny Stocks On The Move (ARDX, WHSI, BNGO)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ardelyx Provides Update on FDA Appeal for XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) for the Control of Serum Phosphorus in Adult Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease on Dialysis

12/16/2022 | 07:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, provided an update regarding the appeal to the Complete Response Letter for the New Drug Application for XPHOZAH (tenapanor).

Earlier today, Peter Stein, M.D., Director of the Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), requested a meeting with Ardelyx to discuss the status of his review of the appeal. After a productive conversation, Dr. Stein communicated that the FDA is finalizing the response and may require up to a few more weeks to do so. Ardelyx will communicate the response to the appeal once it has been received from the FDA.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx's first approved product, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) is available in the United States and Canada. Ardelyx is developing XPHOZAH® (tenapanor), a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, which has completed three successful Phase 3 trials. Ardelyx has a Phase 2 potassium lowering compound, RDX013, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on Twitter @Ardelyx, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Ardelyx, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, including Ardelyx's current expectation regarding the timing of the OND's decision on its appeal. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Ardelyx's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties associated with the regulatory approval process. Ardelyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ardelyx's business in general, please refer to Ardelyx's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 3, 2022, and its future current and periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardelyx-provides-update-on-fda-appeal-for-xphozah-tenapanor-for-the-control-of-serum-phosphorus-in-adult-patients-with-chronic-kidney-disease-on-dialysis-301705561.html

SOURCE Ardelyx


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ARDELYX, INC.
12/16Ardelyx Provides Update on FDA Appeal for XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) for the Control of Serum..
PR
11/22Ardelyx to Present at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
PR
11/21Capitalgainsreport Sector Spotlight : Healthcare Penny Stocks On The Move (ARDX, WHSI, BNG..
AQ
11/18Health Care Up on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
11/18North American Morning Briefing: Stocks to Edge -2-
DJ
11/17Health Care Flat on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
11/17Insider Buy: Ardelyx
MT
11/17Sector Update: Healthcare Stocks Close Slightly Lower
MT
11/17Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Climbing Back to Positive Ground
MT
11/17Top Midday Gainers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARDELYX, INC.
More recommendations