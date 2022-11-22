Advanced search
    ARDX   US0396971071

ARDELYX, INC.

(ARDX)
  Report
11/22/2022 | 08:01am EST
2.065 USD   -0.24%
Ardelyx to Present at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

11/22/2022 | 08:01am EST
WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that management will participate in a fireside discussion at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET in New York City.  

To access the live webcast of Ardelyx's presentation please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investor section of the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the conference.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx's first approved product, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) is available in the United States and Canada. Ardelyx is developing XPHOZAH® (tenapanor), a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, which has completed three successful Phase 3 trials. Ardelyx has a Phase 2 potassium lowering compound, RDX013, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on Twitter @Ardelyx, LinkedIn and Facebook.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardelyx-to-present-at-the-34th-annual-piper-sandler-healthcare-conference-301684752.html

SOURCE Ardelyx


© PRNewswire 2022
