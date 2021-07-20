Log in
    ARDX   US0396971071

ARDELYX, INC.

(ARDX)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Investigation into Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

07/20/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Ardelyx Inc. (“Ardelyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARDX) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Ardelyx securities, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Ardelyx is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines for patients suffering from kidney and cardiorenal diseases.

On July 19, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) flagged deficiencies in Ardelyx’s New Drug Application of tenapanor, a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. In the letter, the FDA noted that a key issue is the size of the treatment effect and its clinical relevance.

On this news, Ardelyx’s stock plummeted, falling from $7.70 per share on July 19, 2021, to close at $2.01 per share on July 20, 2021, a decline of nearly 74%.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own Ardelyx securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the Ardelyx investigation page on our website at https://dev.scott-scott.com/investigation/ardelyx-inc/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, Virginia, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -140 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 760 M 760 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 48,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,31x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart ARDELYX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ardelyx, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARDELYX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,70 $
Average target price 9,08 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. Raab President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Justin A. Renz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David M. Mott Chairman
Jeffrey W. Jacobs Chief Scientific Officer
Elizabeth Grammer Secretary, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDELYX, INC.19.01%797
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.80%85 134
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.47.37%71 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS20.73%57 013
BIONTECH SE197.64%55 555
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.70%50 308