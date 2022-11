Nov 16 (Reuters) - A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended the approval of Ardelyx Inc's drug for chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis.

The panel voted in favor of the drug both as a single therapy for treating high phosphate levels in the blood of chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis as well as alongside existing treatment. (Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Leroy Leo; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)