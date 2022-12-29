U.S. FDA grants appeal for Ardelyx's kidney disease drug

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has granted Ardelyx Inc's appeal for the agency to
review its experimental kidney disease drug again, a year after
declining to approve it, the company said on Thursday.
The news sent Ardelyx's shares up nearly 15% in premarket
trade, with the company saying it now plans to file the
marketing application for the drug, tenapanor, in the first half
of 2023.
The health regulator had delayed its decision on the appeal
earlier this month, after calling a meeting of its advisory
committee in November.
The advisers to the FDA last month voted for approval of the
drug both as a single therapy and along with existing treatments
for controlling high phosphate levels in the blood of patients
on dialysis.
Last year, the U.S. health regulator had declined approval
for the drug, citing efficacy concerns, but had to reconsider
and call an advisory panel meeting following the company's
appeal.
Tenapanor is an oral drug that reduces the level of
phosphate in the body by targeting the pathway that absorbs it.
The drug, sold under brand name Ibsrela, has already been
approved in the United States and Canada as a treatment for
irritable bowel syndrome.
In 2015, Ardelyx bought back rights to the drug from
AstraZeneca Plc for $25 million, and developed it alone
following troubles with the drug's initial trials.
(Reporting by Pratik Jain, Khushi Mandowara and Raghav Mahobe
in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)