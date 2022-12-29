Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ardelyx, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARDX   US0396971071

ARDELYX, INC.

(ARDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:33 2022-12-29 am EST
2.665 USD   +6.18%
08:10aArdelyx Appeal of Xphozah Denial Granted by FDA
DJ
07:48aU.S. FDA grants appeal for Ardelyx's kidney disease drug
RE
07:13aU.S. FDA grants appeal for Ardelyx's kidney disease drug
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. FDA grants appeal for Ardelyx's kidney disease drug

12/29/2022 | 07:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Ardelyx Inc's appeal for the agency to review its experimental kidney disease drug again, a year after declining to approve it, the company said on Thursday.

The news sent Ardelyx's shares up nearly 15% in premarket trade, with the company saying it now plans to file the marketing application for the drug, tenapanor, in the first half of 2023.

The health regulator had delayed its decision on the appeal earlier this month, after calling a meeting of its advisory committee in November.

The advisers to the FDA last month voted for approval of the drug both as a single therapy and along with existing treatments for controlling high phosphate levels in the blood of patients on dialysis.

Last year, the U.S. health regulator had declined approval for the drug, citing efficacy concerns, but had to reconsider and call an advisory panel meeting following the company's appeal.

Tenapanor is an oral drug that reduces the level of phosphate in the body by targeting the pathway that absorbs it.

The drug, sold under brand name Ibsrela, has already been approved in the United States and Canada as a treatment for irritable bowel syndrome.

In 2015, Ardelyx bought back rights to the drug from AstraZeneca Plc for $25 million, and developed it alone following troubles with the drug's initial trials. (Reporting by Pratik Jain, Khushi Mandowara and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARDELYX, INC. 5.02% 2.51 Delayed Quote.117.27%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.48% 11302.9 Delayed Quote.29.64%
All news about ARDELYX, INC.
08:10aArdelyx Appeal of Xphozah Denial Granted by FDA
DJ
07:48aU.S. FDA grants appeal for Ardelyx's kidney disease drug
RE
07:13aU.S. FDA grants appeal for Ardelyx's kidney disease drug
RE
07:07aArdelyx, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07:01aFDA Grants Appeal for Ardelyx's XPHOZAH® (tenapanor)
PR
12/23Ardelyx, Inc. Reports Employment Inducement Grants
PR
12/19Ardelyx Shares Lower Premarket on Delay in FDA Xphozah Appeal
DJ
12/19Ardelyx, Inc.(NasdaqGM:ARDX) added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
CI
12/16Ardelyx Provides Update on FDA Appeal for XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) for the Control of Serum..
PR
12/16Ardelyx Provides Update on FDA Appeal for XPHOZAH for the Control of Serum Phosphorus i..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARDELYX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -78,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 471 M 471 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,36x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ARDELYX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ardelyx, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARDELYX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,51 $
Average target price 5,18 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. Raab President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Justin A. Renz Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David M. Mott Chairman
Jeffrey W. Jacobs Chief Scientific Officer
Laura A. Williams Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDELYX, INC.117.27%471
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.64%76 153
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.84%73 352
BIONTECH SE-37.99%36 866
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-33.27%33 149
GENMAB A/S11.86%27 454