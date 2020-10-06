Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Arden Partners plc    ARDN   GB00B15CTY44

ARDEN PARTNERS PLC

(ARDN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/06 03:00:00 am
14 GBX   --.--%
09:45aARDEN PARTNERS : Alison Watson
PU
07/27Tech-Oriented Companies Profit From Demand for Select Products -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
07/27ARDEN PARTNERS : Interim Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arden Partners : Alison Watson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 09:45am EDT

Arden is delighted to announce that Alison Watson has joined the firm as Research Director.

Alison joins the growing equity research team, covering multiple sectors and brings a wealth of experience in the real estate sector and IR strategy.

www.arden-partners.com

Arden Partners plc is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and

is a member of the London Stock Exchange

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arden Partners plc published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 13:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ARDEN PARTNERS PLC
09:45aARDEN PARTNERS : Alison Watson
PU
07/27Tech-Oriented Companies Profit From Demand for Select Products -- Earnings at..
DJ
07/27ARDEN PARTNERS : Interim Report
PU
06/10ARDEN PARTNERS : Dekel Agri-Vision PLC
PU
03/20ARDEN PARTNERS : Statement Re AGM and Change of Venue
PU
03/19ARDEN PARTNERS : Statement Regarding Share Price Movement
PU
02/18ARDEN PARTNERS : Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
02/03ARDEN PARTNERS : Preliminary Results - Year Ended 31 October 2019
PU
01/27SANDFIRE RESOURCES : Metal Tiger plc - Transaction in own shares
AQ
01/22SANDFIRE RESOURCES : Metal Tiger plc - Transaction in own shares
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 6,63 M 8,59 M 8,59 M
Net income 2019 -2,56 M -3,32 M -3,32 M
Net cash 2019 5,58 M 7,24 M 7,24 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,02x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4,15 M 5,38 M 5,38 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,04x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,09x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart ARDEN PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Arden Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARDEN PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Campbell Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark John Ansell Chairman
Stephen Michael Wassell Chief Operating Officer
Steven Douglas Secretary & Group Finance Director
James C. Reed-Daunter Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARDEN PARTNERS PLC-22.22%5
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.82.55%28 479
XP INC.9.27%23 225
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD-1.35%21 804
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.02%15 991
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-5.88%14 104