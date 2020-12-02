Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Arden Partners plc    ARDN   GB00B15CTY44

ARDEN PARTNERS PLC

(ARDN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/02 03:00:00 am
13.5 GBX   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arden Partners : AssetCo plc

12/02/2020 | 11:01am EST
Arden is delighted to have acted as Nominated Adviser and Broker toon its tender offer for £26.9m and accelerated whitewash

For further information please contact:John Llewellyn-Lloyd Corporate Finance Director +44 20 7614 5923john.llewellyn-lloyd@arden-partners.comDan Gee-Summons

Associate Director, Corporate Finance +44 20 7614 5926dan.gee-summons@arden-partners.com

www.arden-partners.com

Arden Partners plc is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and is a member of the London Stock Exchange

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arden Partners plc published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 16:00:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 6,63 M 8,84 M 8,84 M
Net income 2019 -2,56 M -3,41 M -3,41 M
Net cash 2019 5,58 M 7,44 M 7,44 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,02x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4,00 M 5,36 M 5,33 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,04x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,09x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart ARDEN PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Arden Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARDEN PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Campbell Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark John Ansell Chairman
Stephen Michael Wassell Chief Operating Officer
Steven Douglas Secretary & Group Finance Director
James C. Reed-Daunter Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARDEN PARTNERS PLC-25.00%5
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.109.26%38 559
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD1.24%23 871
XP INC.5.01%22 320
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.11.60%18 166
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.9.15%15 395
