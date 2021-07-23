Arden Partners : Assetco plc

Arden is delighted to have acted as Nominated Adviser and Broker to
on its £25m raise
For further information please contact:
|
John Llewellyn-Lloyd
|
Akhil Shah
|
Corporate Finance Director
|
Corporate Finance Executive
|
+44 20 7614 5923
|
+44 20 7614 5921
|
john.llewellyn-lloyd@arden-partners.com
|
akhil.shah@arden-partners.com
|
Louisa Waddell
|
Simon Johnson
|
Corporate Finance Executive
|
Head of Corporate Broking
|
+44 20 7614 5932
|
+44 20 7614 5948
|
louisa.waddell@arden-partners.com
|
simon.johnson@arden-partners.com
www.arden-partners.com
Arden Partners plc is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and
is a member of the London Stock Exchange
Disclaimer
Arden Partners plc published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 09:17:02 UTC.