Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Arden Partners plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARDN   GB00B15CTY44

ARDEN PARTNERS PLC

(ARDN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/23 04:34:16 am
19.99 GBX   +2.51%
05:18aARDEN PARTNERS : Assetco plc
PU
12:29aASSETCO : Raises Over $34 Million to Fund Rize ETF Acquisition; Shares Sink 15%
MT
07/21TRICORN : Shares Plummet on Strategic Review, Potential Sale
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arden Partners : Assetco plc

07/23/2021 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arden is delighted to have acted as Nominated Adviser and Broker to

on its £25m raise

For further information please contact:

John Llewellyn-Lloyd

Akhil Shah

Corporate Finance Director

Corporate Finance Executive

+44 20 7614 5923

+44 20 7614 5921

john.llewellyn-lloyd@arden-partners.com

akhil.shah@arden-partners.com

Louisa Waddell

Simon Johnson

Corporate Finance Executive

Head of Corporate Broking

+44 20 7614 5932

+44 20 7614 5948

louisa.waddell@arden-partners.com

simon.johnson@arden-partners.com

www.arden-partners.com

Arden Partners plc is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and

is a member of the London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Arden Partners plc published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 09:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARDEN PARTNERS PLC
05:18aARDEN PARTNERS : Assetco plc
PU
12:29aASSETCO : Raises Over $34 Million to Fund Rize ETF Acquisition; Shares Sink 15%
MT
07/21TRICORN : Shares Plummet on Strategic Review, Potential Sale
MT
07/21ARDEN PARTNERS : Poolbeg Pharma PLC
PU
07/20ARDEN PARTNERS : Open Orphan PLC
PU
07/16ARDEN PARTNERS : Petro Matad Limited
PU
07/01ARDEN PARTNERS : Interim Report
PU
07/01ARDEN PARTNERS : Earnings Flash (ARDN.L) ARDEN PARTNERS Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX3..
MT
07/01ARDEN PARTNERS : Earnings Flash (ARDN.L) ARDEN PARTNERS Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue ..
MT
07/01Arden Partners plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended April 30,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5,92 M 8,13 M 8,13 M
Net income 2020 -1,36 M -1,87 M -1,87 M
Net cash 2020 4,24 M 5,83 M 5,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,27 M 7,26 M 7,25 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,09x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,09x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart ARDEN PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Arden Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARDEN PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Donald Campbell Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Douglas Secretary & Group Finance Director
Mark John Ansell Chairman
Stephen Michael Wassell Chief Operating Officer
Samantha Cook Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDEN PARTNERS PLC69.57%5
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.35.83%52 353
XP INC.2.04%25 107
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-1.43%21 874
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-9.09%16 359
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-11.93%13 063