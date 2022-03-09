Log in
    ARDN   GB00B15CTY44

ARDEN PARTNERS PLC

(ARDN)
  Report
03/22 03:00:00 am
17.5 GBX    --.--%
Arden Partners : Challenger Energy

03/09/2022 | 05:41am EST
Arden is delighted to have acted as Joint Broker to Challenger Energy

on a £7.3m fundraising comprising a firm and

conditional placing and broker option

For further information please contact:

Daniel Slater

Research Director, Head of Energy +44 20 7614 5947 daniel.slater@arden-partners.com

Antonio Bossi

Corporate Finance Director +44 020 7614 5929 antonio.bossi@arden-partners.com

Simon Johnson

Head of Corporate Broking +44 20 7614 5948 simon.johnson@arden-partners.com

George Morgan

Corporate Finance Executive +44 20 7614 5940 george.morgan@arden-partners.com

www.arden-partners.com

Arden Partners plc is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and

is a member of the London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Arden Partners plc published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 10:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 5,92 M 7,74 M 7,74 M
Net income 2020 -1,36 M -1,78 M -1,78 M
Net cash 2020 4,24 M 5,55 M 5,55 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,73 M 6,20 M 6,20 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,09x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,09x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 18,2%
Technical analysis trends ARDEN PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Donald Campbell Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Douglas Group Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Paul Hart Finance Director
Antonio Bossi Group Finance Director
Mark John Ansell Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDEN PARTNERS PLC-20.45%6
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-33.01%40 667
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-11.12%20 628
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-29.04%18 707
XP INC.-2.54%15 685
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-6.47%11 915