Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Arden Partners plc    ARDN   GB00B15CTY44

ARDEN PARTNERS PLC

(ARDN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/29 03:00:00 am
11 GBX   --.--%
07:22aARDEN PARTNERS : Dekel Agri-Vision plc
PU
01/18ARDEN PARTNERS : AWH Solicitors
PU
01/18ARDEN PARTNERS : AssetCo plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arden Partners : Dekel Agri-Vision plc

01/29/2021 | 07:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arden Partners is delighted to have acted as

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker to

on its oversubscribed £3.5m fundraising

For further information please contact:

Ruari McGirr

Joint Head of Corporate Finance +44 20 7614 5928 ruari.mcgirr@arden-partners.com

Dan Gee-Summons

Associate Director, Corporate Finance +44 20 7614 5926 dan.gee-summons@arden-partners.com

Paul Shackleton

Joint Head of Corporate Finance +44 20 7614 5924 paul.shackleton@arden-partners.com

Sebastian Wykeham

Equity Sales Director +44 20 7614 5961 sebastian.wykeham@arden-partners.com

www.arden-partners.com

Arden Partners plc is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and

is a member of the London Stock Exchange

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arden Partners plc published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 12:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARDEN PARTNERS PLC
07:22aARDEN PARTNERS : Dekel Agri-Vision plc
PU
01/18ARDEN PARTNERS : AWH Solicitors
PU
01/18ARDEN PARTNERS : AssetCo plc
PU
01/07ARDEN PARTNERS : Professional Services Newsletter
PU
01/04ARDEN PARTNERS : Maestrano Group plc
PU
2020ARDEN PARTNERS : Simec Atlantis Energy Limited
PU
2020ARDEN PARTNERS : announces strong start to the financial year with three client ..
PU
2020ARDEN PARTNERS : MelodyVR Group PLC
PU
2020ARDEN PARTNERS : Westminster Group plc
PU
2020ARDEN PARTNERS : AssetCo plc
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 6,63 M 9,07 M 9,07 M
Net income 2019 -2,56 M -3,50 M -3,50 M
Net cash 2019 5,58 M 7,64 M 7,64 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,02x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3,26 M 4,47 M 4,46 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,04x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,09x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart ARDEN PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Arden Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARDEN PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald Campbell Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark John Ansell Chairman
Stephen Michael Wassell Chief Operating Officer
Steven Douglas Secretary & Group Finance Director
James C. Reed-Daunter Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARDEN PARTNERS PLC-4.35%4
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.16.77%48 343
XP INC.13.11%25 079
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD-5.19%21 205
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-0.37%17 446
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-2.47%13 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ