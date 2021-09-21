Log in
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/21 03:00:00 am
21 GBX   --.--%
06:42aARDEN PARTNERS : Haydale Graphene Industries plc
PU
08/19Tricorn Group plc Resignation of Arden Partners plc as Nominated Adviser and Broker
CI
08/19ARDEN PARTNERS PL : Arden Partners plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arden Partners : Haydale Graphene Industries plc

09/21/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arden is delighted to have acted as Nominated Adviser and Broker to

on its oversubscribed £5.1m placing

For further information please contact:

Paul Shackleton

Simon Johnson

Corporate Finance Director

Head of Corporate Broking

+44 20 7614 5924

+44 20 7614 5948

paul.shackleton@arden-partners.com

simon.johnson@arden-partners.com

Oscair McGrath

Elliot Mustoe

Corporate Finance Executive

Corporate Finance Assistant

+44 20 7614 5939

+44 20 7614 5925

oscair.mcgrath@arden-partners.com

elliot.mustoe@arden-partners.com

www.arden-partners.com

Arden Partners plc is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and

is a member of the London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Arden Partners plc published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 10:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5,92 M 8,10 M 8,10 M
Net income 2020 -1,36 M -1,86 M -1,86 M
Net cash 2020 4,24 M 5,80 M 5,80 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,68 M 7,77 M 7,78 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,09x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,09x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart ARDEN PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Arden Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARDEN PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Donald Campbell Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Douglas Secretary & Group Finance Director
Mark John Ansell Chairman
Stephen Michael Wassell Chief Operating Officer
Samantha Cook Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDEN PARTNERS PLC82.61%8
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.34.32%55 467
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.42.94%24 445
XP INC.9.76%24 341
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.6.10%23 109
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED44.11%16 507