  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Arden Partners plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARDN   GB00B15CTY44

ARDEN PARTNERS PLC

(ARDN)
  Report
Arden Partners : Tlou Energy

03/03/2022 | 03:20am EST
Arden is delighted to have been appointed as Broker to

Tlou Energy is an AIM, ASX and BSE listed company focused on cleaner

electricity generation in Botswana and the broader southern African region.

For further information please contact:

Antonio Bossi

Corporate Finance Director +44 020 7614 5929 antonio.bossi@arden-partners.com

Daniel Slater

Research Director, Head of Energy +44 20 7614 5947 daniel.slater@arden-partners.com

Simon Johnson

Head of Corporate Broking +44 20 7614 5948 simon.johnson@arden-partners.com

www.arden-partners.com

Arden Partners plc is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and

is a member of the London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Arden Partners plc published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 5,92 M 7,90 M 7,90 M
Net income 2020 -1,36 M -1,81 M -1,81 M
Net cash 2020 4,24 M 5,66 M 5,66 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,73 M 6,32 M 6,32 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,09x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,09x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 18,2%
