Ardent Health Partners, LLC is a provider of healthcare services in the United States. The Company operates in eight mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. The Company provides both general and specialty services, including internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, womenâs services, neurology, urology, and emergency services, within inpatient and ambulatory care settings. In addition to its 30 acute care hospitals, it operates a broad network of ambulatory facilities and telehealth services, including 146 primary care and specialty care clinics, three ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), 22 urgent care centers, two freestanding emergency departments, and ten diagnostic imaging centers. It operates a consumer-centric healthcare platform focused on creating long-lasting relationships with its patients across multiple care settings.