July 17 (Reuters) - Healthcare provider Ardent Health set the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) at $16 per share, to raise around $192 million, it said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)
