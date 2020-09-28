Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Ardent Leisure Group Limited    ALG   AU0000027484

ARDENT LEISURE GROUP LIMITED

(ALG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ardent Leisure : Australian theme park operator fined $2.5 million over accident that killed four

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 12:10am EDT

An Australian court has ordered theme park operator Ardent Leisure Group Ltd to pay a fine of A$3.6 million ($2.5 million) over the deaths of four people in an accident on a river rapids ride.

A brother and sister were among the two men and two women who died almost instantly in 2016, when two rafts collided before flipping on to the mechanical ramp of the ride at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast, a key tourist attraction.

"Ardent accepts responsibility for this tragedy without qualification or reservation," said the firm's chairman, Gary Weiss, and its Theme Parks chief executive, John Osborne.

"We sincerely hope the finalisation of the prosecution will go some way towards furthering the healing process," they said in a joint statement.

The fine followed a coroner's finding this year that Ardent had ignored warnings and not done adequate safety checks, with the matter then referred to an industrial prosecutor that brought charges of workplace safety violations against the firm.

The fine ordered by the court was less than the maximum penalty of A$4.5 million prescribed for the charges, to which Ardent had previously pleaded guilty.

Ardent has already paid about A$5 million in more than 20 compensation lawsuits over the incident, media have said.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ARDENT LEISURE GROUP LIMITED
12:10aARDENT LEISURE : Australian theme park operator fined $2.5 million over accident..
RE
07/28ARDENT LEISURE : pleads guilty in Australian court over Dreamworld fatal acciden..
RE
03/04DREAMWORLD INQUEST : could officers actually be imprisoned?
AQ
02/18ARDENT LEISURE GROUP LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 400 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2021 -80,7 M -56,9 M -56,9 M
Net Debt 2021 271 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 237 M 167 M 167 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 5 569
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart ARDENT LEISURE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ardent Leisure Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARDENT LEISURE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,51 AUD
Last Close Price 0,50 AUD
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Hilton Weiss Non-Executive Chairman
Darin E. Harper Group Chief Financial Officer
Randy A. Garfield Director
David Haslingden Lead Independent Director
Carl Bradford Richmond Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARDENT LEISURE GROUP LIMITED-61.92%167
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.0.34%46 272
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-13.99%8 026
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-53.51%1 777
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-35.38%1 604
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-49.49%1 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group