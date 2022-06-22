Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Ardentec Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3264   TW0003264008

ARDENTEC CORPORATION

(3264)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-20
41.00 TWD   +1.61%
03:35aARDENTEC : Announcement of Board of Directors
PU
06/16ARDENTEC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/26ARDENTEC : Announcement of the record date for ex-cash dividend.
PU
Ardentec : Announcement of Board of Directors

06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Ardentec Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 15:07:55
Subject 
 Announcement of Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:Building contract on the Company's own land
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/22~2022/06/22
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with
the Company:Weishun construction Co.Ltd/Not applicable
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract
amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the
investment, and start and end dates of the contract),
restrictive covenants, and other important terms and
conditions: NT$ 1,545 million(vat excluded)/
Not applicable/Not applicable/Not applicable
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal opinion:Not applicable
6.Name of the real property appraiser:Not applicable
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:Not applicable
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:
For the requirement of long term development.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:Not applicable
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Not applicable
11.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/06/22
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the
 audit committee:2022/06/22
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable
17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable
18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable
20.29.Any other matters that need to be specified:Na

Disclaimer

Ardentec Corporation published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
