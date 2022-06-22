Ardentec : Announcement of Board of Directors

1.Type of contract:Building contract on the Company's own land
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/22~2022/06/22
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with
the Company:Weishun construction Co.Ltd/Not applicable
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract
amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the
investment, and start and end dates of the contract),
restrictive covenants, and other important terms and
conditions: NT$ 1,545 million(vat excluded)/
Not applicable/Not applicable/Not applicable
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal opinion:Not applicable
6.Name of the real property appraiser:Not applicable
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:Not applicable
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:
For the requirement of long term development.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:Not applicable
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Not applicable
11.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/06/22
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the
audit committee:2022/06/22
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable
17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable
18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable
20.29.Any other matters that need to be specified:Na
