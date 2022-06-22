Ardentec : Announcement of Board of Directors

Statement

1.Type of contract:Building contract on the Company's own land 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/22~2022/06/22 3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:Weishun construction Co.Ltd/Not applicable 4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important terms and conditions: NT$ 1,545 million(vat excluded)/ Not applicable/Not applicable/Not applicable 5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal opinion:Not applicable 6.Name of the real property appraiser:Not applicable 7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:Not applicable 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition: For the requirement of long term development. 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:Not applicable 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Not applicable 11.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/06/22 12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2022/06/22 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable 17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable 18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable 20.29.Any other matters that need to be specified:Na