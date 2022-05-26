Ardentec : Announcement of the record date for ex-cash dividend.
05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Ardentec Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
13:44:54
Subject
Announcement of the record date for ex-cash
dividend.
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/05/26
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend NT$1,372,476,213
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/06/16
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/17
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/18
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/22
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/22
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
start from the date:NA
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:NA
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/07/13
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.