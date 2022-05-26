Ardentec : Announcement of the record date for ex-cash dividend.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/05/26 2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend NT$1,372,476,213 4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/06/16 5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/17 6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/18 7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/22 8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/22 9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA 10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will start from the date:NA 11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will end on the date:NA 12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/07/13 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.