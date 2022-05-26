Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Ardentec Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3264   TW0003264008

ARDENTEC CORPORATION

(3264)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-24
44.55 TWD   +0.34%
06:40aARDENTEC : Announcement of the record date for ex-cash dividend.
PU
04/28Ardentec Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/27ARDENTEC : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,Giga Solution Tech. Co.,Ltd.,the resolutions of the Board as agent of Shareholders'meeting.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ardentec : Announcement of the record date for ex-cash dividend.

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Ardentec Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 13:44:54
Subject 
 Announcement of the record date for ex-cash
dividend.
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/05/26
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
 "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 Cash dividend NT$1,372,476,213
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/06/16
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/17
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/18
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/22
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/22
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
 start from the date:NA
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:NA
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/07/13
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Ardentec Corporation published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARDENTEC CORPORATION
06:40aARDENTEC : Announcement of the record date for ex-cash dividend.
PU
04/28Ardentec Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/27ARDENTEC : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,Giga Solution Tech. Co.,Ltd.,the resolutio..
PU
03/15ARDENTEC : Announcement of the purchase order of machinery equipment.
PU
03/09ARDENTEC : Announcement of the purchase order of machinery equipment.
PU
02/24ARDENTEC : 2021 Q4 Investor Conference.
PU
02/24ARDENTEC : Board of Directors approved dividend distribution.
PU
02/24ARDENTEC : Announcement of the convening the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting res..
PU
02/24ARDENTEC : Announcement the Company's consolidated financial report for FY 2021 has been a..
PU
02/24Ardentec Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 926 M 404 M 404 M
Net income 2021 2 580 M 87,3 M 87,3 M
Net Debt 2021 5 596 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 5,05%
Capitalization 21 113 M 715 M 715 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart ARDENTEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ardentec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARDENTEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Yuan Lu Chairman & General Manager
Chi Ming Chang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Shang Wei Ku Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chien I Chia Independent Director
Ta Hsiung Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDENTEC CORPORATION-19.73%715
KLA CORPORATION-23.25%50 438
TERADYNE INC.-38.71%16 057
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-21.74%12 731
LASERTEC CORPORATION-51.19%12 208
TIANSHUI HUATIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.97%4 080