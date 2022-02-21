Log in
    3264   TW0003264008

ARDENTEC CORPORATION

(3264)
Ardentec : Correction Disclosure on behalf of Ardentec Singapore Pte. Ltd. & Giga Solution Tech. Co.,Ltd. on Loans of Others of Subsidiary in January 2022.

02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Ardentec Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/21 Time of announcement 14:37:23
Subject 
 Correction Disclosure on behalf of Ardentec
Singapore Pte. Ltd. & Giga Solution Tech. Co.,Ltd.
on Loans of Others of Subsidiary in January 2022.
Date of events 2022/02/21 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21
2.Company name:Ardentec Singapore Pte. Ltd.& Giga Solution Tech. Co.,Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
  office" or  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
 Correcion disclosure on loans of others of subsidiaries in January 2022
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
 The information of loans of others of subsidiaries in January 2022
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
 Ardentec Singapore Pte. Ltd.loans to Ardentec Nanjing Co., Ltd. in January
 Change of individual subsidiary's:short-term financing amount is
 NTD417,375,000
 Giga Solution Tech. Co.,Ltd. loans to Princo Corporation in January
 Change of individual subsidiary's :short-term financing amount is
 NTD1,000,000
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
 Ardentec Singapore Pte. Ltd.loans to Ardentec Nanjing Co., Ltd. in January
 Change of individual subsidiary's:short-term financing amount is
 NTD(417,375,000)
 Giga Solution Tech. Co.,Ltd. loans to Princo Corporation in January
 Change of individual subsidiary's :short-term financing amount is
 NTD(1,000,000)
9.Countermeasures:
 Upload the revised information to the MOPS after material information
 announcement is made
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Ardentec Corporation published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
