Ardentec : Correction Disclosure on behalf of Ardentec Singapore Pte. Ltd. & Giga Solution Tech. Co.,Ltd. on Loans of Others of Subsidiary in January 2022.
02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
Provided by: Ardentec Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/21
Time of announcement
14:37:23
Subject
Correction Disclosure on behalf of Ardentec
Singapore Pte. Ltd. & Giga Solution Tech. Co.,Ltd.
on Loans of Others of Subsidiary in January 2022.
Date of events
2022/02/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21
2.Company name:Ardentec Singapore Pte. Ltd.& Giga Solution Tech. Co.,Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Correcion disclosure on loans of others of subsidiaries in January 2022
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
The information of loans of others of subsidiaries in January 2022
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Ardentec Singapore Pte. Ltd.loans to Ardentec Nanjing Co., Ltd. in January
Change of individual subsidiary's:short-term financing amount is
NTD417,375,000
Giga Solution Tech. Co.,Ltd. loans to Princo Corporation in January
Change of individual subsidiary's :short-term financing amount is
NTD1,000,000
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Ardentec Singapore Pte. Ltd.loans to Ardentec Nanjing Co., Ltd. in January
Change of individual subsidiary's:short-term financing amount is
NTD(417,375,000)
Giga Solution Tech. Co.,Ltd. loans to Princo Corporation in January
Change of individual subsidiary's :short-term financing amount is
NTD(1,000,000)
9.Countermeasures:
Upload the revised information to the MOPS after material information
announcement is made
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Ardentec Corporation published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:50:03 UTC.