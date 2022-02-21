Ardentec : Correction Disclosure on behalf of Ardentec Singapore Pte. Ltd. & Giga Solution Tech. Co.,Ltd. on Loans of Others of Subsidiary in January 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21 2.Company name:Ardentec Singapore Pte. Ltd.& Giga Solution Tech. Co.,Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: Correcion disclosure on loans of others of subsidiaries in January 2022 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: The information of loans of others of subsidiaries in January 2022 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: Ardentec Singapore Pte. Ltd.loans to Ardentec Nanjing Co., Ltd. in January Change of individual subsidiary's:short-term financing amount is NTD417,375,000 Giga Solution Tech. Co.,Ltd. loans to Princo Corporation in January Change of individual subsidiary's :short-term financing amount is NTD1,000,000 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: Ardentec Singapore Pte. Ltd.loans to Ardentec Nanjing Co., Ltd. in January Change of individual subsidiary's:short-term financing amount is NTD(417,375,000) Giga Solution Tech. Co.,Ltd. loans to Princo Corporation in January Change of individual subsidiary's :short-term financing amount is NTD(1,000,000) 9.Countermeasures: Upload the revised information to the MOPS after material information announcement is made 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None