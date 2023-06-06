Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ARDEPRO Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8925   JP3126160005

ARDEPRO CO., LTD.

(8925)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:59:42 2023-06-06 am EDT
382.00 JPY    0.00%
04:14aArdepro : (Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Completion of Conclusion of Sale Contract for Real Estate for Sale 78KB
PU
05/22Ardepro Unit to Buy Tokyo Property
MT
05/19Ardepro : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Purchase Contracts for Real Estate for Sale Through a Consolidated Subsidiary 120KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARDEPRO : (Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Completion of Conclusion of Sale Contract for Real Estate for Sale 78KB

06/06/2023 | 04:14am EDT
Note : This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

News Release: ARDEPRO Co., Ltd.

(8925 TSE Standard)

June 5, 2023

(Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Completion of Conclusion of Sale Contract for Real Estate for Sale

Today ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. ("the Company") concluded a sale contract for the real estate for sale listed below, mentioned in the Company's news release issued July 29, 2022, "Notice Concerning Conclusion of Purchase Contracts for Real Estate for Sale and Completion of Settlement."

1. Conclusion of a sale contract for real estate for sale in Kyoto-shi, Kyoto

(1) Overview of sold property

No.

Location

Category

Total floor area

Land area (m2)

(m2)

1

Kyoto-shi, Kyoto

Land and building

961.21

288.82

(2) Sale schedule

1) Deadline for settlement of sale

June 30, 2023

(3) Overview of the buyer and the transaction

Under the terms of a confidentiality agreement concluded with the buyer regarding the sale contract, the Company refrains from publishing the name of the buyer and the sale price of the property.

The sale price represents less than 10% of the net sales of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 (¥22.6 billion) and is an amount equivalent to less than 30% of the net assets of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 (¥7,612 million).

As the Company has no capital or personal relationship with the buyer that requires disclosure, the buyer is not considered to be a related party of the Company.

2. Future directions

No revisions to the forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2023 are required as a result of this sale.

1

Disclaimer

ARDEPRO Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 08:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
