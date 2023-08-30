Note : This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

News Release: ARDEPRO Co., Ltd.

(8925 TSE Standard)

August 29, 2023

(Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Completion of Conclusion of Sale Contract for Real Estate for Sale

Today ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. ("the Company") concluded a sale contract for the real estate for sale listed below, mentioned in the Company's news release issued April 28, 2022, "(Disclosure Update) Notice Completion of Settlement of Purchase of Real Estate for Sale and Conclusion of New Purchase Contract."

1. Conclusion of a sale contract for real estate for sale in Kyoto-shi, Kyoto

(1) Overview of sold property

No. Location Category Total floor area Land area (m2) (m2) 1 Kyoto-shi, Kyoto Revenue-generating 1,388.22 197.34 building (2) Sale schedule 1) Deadline for settlement of sale November 15, 2023

(3) Overview of the buyer and the transaction

Under the terms of a confidentiality agreement concluded with the buyer regarding the sale contract, the Company refrains from publishing the name of the buyer and the sale price of the property.

The sale price represents less than 10% of the net sales of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 (¥22.6 billion) and is an amount equivalent to less than 30% of the net assets of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 (¥7,612 million).

As the Company has no capital or personal relationship with the buyer that requires disclosure, the buyer is not considered to be a related party of the Company.

2. Future directions

The net sales, gross margin on sales and other measures of income from the transaction will be appropriated in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending July 31, 2024. As such, no revision is made to the forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023.

