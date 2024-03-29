「再活」×２ 不動産を「再活」し、日本を「再活」する。

News Release: ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. (8925 TSE Standard)

March 27, 2024

(Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Completion of Conclusion of Sale Contract for Real Estate for Sale

Today ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. ("the Company") concluded a sale contract for the real estate for sale listed below, mentioned in the Company's news release issued June 20, 2023, "(Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Conclusion of a Sale Contract and Settlement of Purchase of Real Estate for Sale."

1.

Conclusion of a sale contract for real estate for sale in Osaka-shi, Osaka

(1) Overview of sold property

No. Location Category Total floor area (m2) Land area (m2) 1 Osaka-shi, Osaka Revenue-generating residence 1,171.04 200.43

(2) Sale schedule Deadline for settlement of sale

March 29, 2024

(3)Overview of the buyer and the transaction

Under the terms of a confidentiality agreement concluded with the buyer regarding the sale contract, the Company refrains from publishing the name of the buyer and the sale price of the property.

The sale price represents less than 10% of the net sales of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023 (¥20.5 billion) and is an amount equivalent to less than 30% of the net assets of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023 (¥8,747 million).

As the Company has no capital or personal relationship with the buyer that requires disclosure, the buyer is not considered to be a related party of the Company.

2. Future directions

No revisions to the forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending

July 31, 2024 are required as a result of this matter.

