ARDEPRO : (Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Sales of Real Estate for Sale

News Release: ARDEPRO Co., Ltd.

(8925 TSE Second Section)

January 15, 2021

(Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Sales of Real Estate for Sale

ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. ("the Company") hereby gives notice that it has today sold the following real estate for sale. This property was described in an earlier notice, dated July 3, 2020, entitled "(Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning the Conclusion of a Purchase Contact for Real Estate for Sale."

1. Sales of real estate for sale in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Overview of sold property

Today the Company has sold the real estate for sale described in the notice "(Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning the Conclusion of a Purchase Contact for Real Estate for Sale" of July 3, 2020 to a company located in Tokyo.

No. Location Category Total floor area Land area (m2) (m2) Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Revenue- 1 generating 393.83 275.52 building

(2) Overview of the buyer and the transaction

Under the terms of a confidentiality agreement concluded with the buyer regarding the sale contract, the Company refrains from publishing the name of the buyer and the sale price of the property.

The sale price represents less than 10% of the consolidated net sales of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020 (¥21.3 billion). Although this sale is not subject to the rules on timely disclosure, the Company is disclosing this information at this time as an update to the previous disclosure.

As the Company has no capital or personal relationship with the buyer that requires disclosure, the buyer is not considered to be a related party of the Company.

2. Future directions

The net sales from the above sales of real estate for sale will be appropriated in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending July 31, 2021. The Company is continuing its sales activities with respect to real estate for sale other than the above. If revisions to the forecast of business results occur, the Company will publish the information promptly.

