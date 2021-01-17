Log in
ARDEPRO CO., LTD.

(8925)
ARDEPRO : (Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Sales of Real Estate for Sale

01/17/2021 | 11:04pm EST
「再活」×２

不動産を「再活」し、日本を「再活」する。

News Release: ARDEPRO Co., Ltd.

(8925 TSE Second Section)

January 15, 2021

(Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Sales of Real Estate for Sale

ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. ("the Company") hereby gives notice that it has today sold the following real estate for sale. This property was described in an earlier notice, dated July 3, 2020, entitled "(Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning the Conclusion of a Purchase Contact for Real Estate for Sale."

1. Sales of real estate for sale in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

  1. Overview of sold property

Today the Company has sold the real estate for sale described in the notice "(Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning the Conclusion of a Purchase Contact for Real Estate for Sale" of July 3, 2020 to a company located in Tokyo.

No.

Location

Category

Total floor area

Land area (m2)

(m2)

Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Revenue-

1

generating

393.83

275.52

building

(2) Overview of the buyer and the transaction

Under the terms of a confidentiality agreement concluded with the buyer regarding the sale contract, the Company refrains from publishing the name of the buyer and the sale price of the property.

The sale price represents less than 10% of the consolidated net sales of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020 (¥21.3 billion). Although this sale is not subject to the rules on timely disclosure, the Company is disclosing this information at this time as an update to the previous disclosure.

As the Company has no capital or personal relationship with the buyer that requires disclosure, the buyer is not considered to be a related party of the Company.

2. Future directions

The net sales from the above sales of real estate for sale will be appropriated in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending July 31, 2021. The Company is continuing its sales activities with respect to real estate for sale other than the above. If revisions to the forecast of business results occur, the Company will publish the information promptly.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ARDEPRO Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 04:03:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 21 399 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2020 2 379 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Net Debt 2020 2 841 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,23x
Yield 2020 0,98%
Capitalization 15 175 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 51,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yuichi Shidzuka President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Hirata Independent Outside Director
Yukichi Irei Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Nakano Independent Outside Director
Kazuya Akimoto Executive Officer & General Manager-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARDEPRO CO., LTD.4.65%146
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.4.36%52 090
VONOVIA SE-6.36%38 287
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.62%24 520
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-5.47%17 166
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.53%15 789
