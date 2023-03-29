Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  ARDEPRO Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8925   JP3126160005

ARDEPRO CO., LTD.

(8925)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:59:37 2023-03-29 am EDT
372.00 JPY   +0.27%
ARDEPRO : (Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Settlement of Sale of Real Estate for Sale 100KB

03/29/2023 | 02:56am EDT
「再活」×２ 不動産を「再活」し、日本を「再活」する。

News Release: ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. (8925 TSE Standard)

March 28, 2023

(Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Settlement of Sale of Real Estate for Sale

Today ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. ("the Company") has settled the sale of real estate for sale listed below, described in the Company's news release of March 7, 2023, "(Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Completion of Conclusion of Sale Contract for Real Estate for Sale."

1. Settlement of sale of real estate for sale in Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

(1) Overview of sold property

No.

Location

Category

Total floor area

(m2)

Land area (m2)

1

Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Land and building

570.53

182.25

(2) Overview of the buyer and the transaction

Under the terms of a confidentiality agreement concluded with the buyer regarding the sale contract, the Company refrains from publishing the name of the buyer and the sale price of the property.

The sale price represents less than 10% of the net sales of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 (¥22.6 billion) and is an amount equivalent to less than 30% of the net assets of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 (¥7,612 million).

As the Company has no capital or personal relationship with the buyer that requires disclosure, the buyer is not considered to be a related party of the Company.

2. Future directions

No revisions to the forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2023 are required as a result of this sale.

1

Disclaimer

ARDEPRO Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 06:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 18 286 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2021 2 231 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net Debt 2021 2 675 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 11 780 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart ARDEPRO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARDEPRO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yuichi Shidzuka Director
Koji Sato Director & General Manager-Administration
Hideyuki Hirata Auditor
Yukichi Irei Auditor
Koji Tsukamoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDEPRO CO., LTD.0.54%90
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.97%40 200
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.26%32 067
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.09%26 686
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.67%24 324
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.25%21 716
