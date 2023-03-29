ARDEPRO : (Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Settlement of Sale of Real Estate for Sale 100KB

「再活」×２ 不動産を「再活」し、日本を「再活」する。

News Release: ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. (8925 TSE Standard)

March 28, 2023

(Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Settlement of Sale of Real Estate for Sale

Today ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. ("the Company") has settled the sale of real estate for sale listed below, described in the Company's news release of March 7, 2023, "(Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Completion of Conclusion of Sale Contract for Real Estate for Sale."

1. Settlement of sale of real estate for sale in Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

(1) Overview of sold property

No. Location Category Total floor area (m2) Land area (m2) 1 Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo Land and building 570.53 182.25

(2) Overview of the buyer and the transaction

Under the terms of a confidentiality agreement concluded with the buyer regarding the sale contract, the Company refrains from publishing the name of the buyer and the sale price of the property.

The sale price represents less than 10% of the net sales of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 (¥22.6 billion) and is an amount equivalent to less than 30% of the net assets of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 (¥7,612 million).

As the Company has no capital or personal relationship with the buyer that requires disclosure, the buyer is not considered to be a related party of the Company.

2. Future directions

No revisions to the forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2023 are required as a result of this sale.

