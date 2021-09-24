Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ARDEPRO Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8925   JP3126160005

ARDEPRO CO., LTD.

(8925)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/22
55 JPY   -5.17%
12:52aARDEPRO : Notice Concerning Composition of Officers
PU
09/20ARDEPRO CO., LTD.(TSE : 8925) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/14ARDEPRO : Summary of Financial Results 2021
PU
ARDEPRO : Notice Concerning Composition of Officers

09/24/2021 | 12:52am EDT
「再活」×２

不動産を「再活」し、日本を「再活」する。

News Release: ARDEPRO Co., Ltd.

(8925 TSE Second Section)

September 22, 2021

Notice Concerning Composition of Officers

At a meeting of its Board of Directors convened today, ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. ("the Company") decided the list of officer candidates to be introduced as an agenda item at the 34th ordinary general meeting of shareholders. The Company hereby discloses that the tentative composition of officers, subject to the approval of the general meeting of shareholders, is as follows.

1. Composition of Officers of the Company

Name

New position

Current position

Reappointment/new

appointment

Yuichi Shiitsuka

President and CEO

President and CEO

Reappointment

Kazuya Akimoto

Director;

senior

Director;

managing

executive

officer;

executive

officer;

Reappointment

general

manager,

general

manager,

sales division

sales division

Shojiro Ogisaka

Director;

managing

Director,

executive

executive

officer;

officer;

general

Reappointment

general

manager,

manager,

planning

planning division

division

Koji Sato

Director;

executive

Director;

executive

officer;

general

officer;

general

Reappointment

manager

of

manager

of

administration

administration

Hideyuki Hirata

Outside director

Outside director

(Full-time Audit and

(Full-time Audit and

Supervisory

Supervisory

Committee member)

Committee member)

Yukichi Irei

Outside director

Outside director

(Audit

and

(Audit

and

Supervisory

Supervisory

Committee member)

Committee member)

Koji Tsukamoto

Outside director

Outside director

(Audit

and

(Audit

and

Supervisory

Supervisory

Committee member)

Committee member)

2. Expected Date of Change October 28, 2021

1

Disclaimer

ARDEPRO Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 04:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 286 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2021 2 231 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net Debt 2021 2 675 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 17 468 M 159 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart ARDEPRO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARDEPRO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yuichi Shidzuka President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Hirata Independent Outside Director
Yukichi Irei Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Nakano Independent Outside Director
Shojiro Ogisaka Executive Officer & Manager-President's Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDEPRO CO., LTD.27.91%159
VONOVIA SE-9.47%36 532
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-28.40%34 889
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 358
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY15.18%14 893
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.00%14 107