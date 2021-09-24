ARDEPRO : Notice Concerning Composition of Officers

「再活」×２

不動産を「再活」し、日本を「再活」する。

News Release: ARDEPRO Co., Ltd.

(8925 TSE Second Section)

September 22, 2021

Notice Concerning Composition of Officers

At a meeting of its Board of Directors convened today, ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. ("the Company") decided the list of officer candidates to be introduced as an agenda item at the 34th ordinary general meeting of shareholders. The Company hereby discloses that the tentative composition of officers, subject to the approval of the general meeting of shareholders, is as follows.

1. Composition of Officers of the Company

Name New position Current position Reappointment/new appointment Yuichi Shiitsuka President and CEO President and CEO Reappointment Kazuya Akimoto Director; senior Director; managing executive officer; executive officer; Reappointment general manager, general manager, sales division sales division Shojiro Ogisaka Director; managing Director, executive executive officer; officer; general Reappointment general manager, manager, planning planning division division Koji Sato Director; executive Director; executive officer; general officer; general Reappointment manager of manager of administration administration Hideyuki Hirata Outside director Outside director (Full-time Audit and (Full-time Audit and ― Supervisory Supervisory Committee member) Committee member) Yukichi Irei Outside director Outside director (Audit and (Audit and ― Supervisory Supervisory Committee member) Committee member) Koji Tsukamoto Outside director Outside director (Audit and (Audit and ― Supervisory Supervisory Committee member) Committee member)

2. Expected Date of Change October 28, 2021

1