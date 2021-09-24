ARDEPRO : Notice Concerning Composition of Officers

「再活」×２
News Release: ARDEPRO Co., Ltd.
(8925 TSE Second Section)
September 22, 2021
Notice Concerning Composition of Officers
At a meeting of its Board of Directors convened today, ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. ("the Company") decided the list of officer candidates to be introduced as an agenda item at the 34th ordinary general meeting of shareholders. The Company hereby discloses that the tentative composition of officers, subject to the approval of the general meeting of shareholders, is as follows.
1. Composition of Officers of the Company
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
Reappointment/new
|
appointment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yuichi Shiitsuka
|
President and CEO
|
President and CEO
|
Reappointment
|
Kazuya Akimoto
|
Director;
|
senior
|
Director;
|
managing
|
|
|
executive
|
officer;
|
executive
|
officer;
|
Reappointment
|
|
general
|
manager,
|
general
|
manager,
|
|
|
|
sales division
|
sales division
|
|
Shojiro Ogisaka
|
Director;
|
managing
|
Director,
|
executive
|
|
|
executive
|
officer;
|
officer;
|
general
|
Reappointment
|
|
general
|
manager,
|
manager,
|
planning
|
|
|
|
planning division
|
division
|
|
|
Koji Sato
|
Director;
|
executive
|
Director;
|
executive
|
|
|
officer;
|
general
|
officer;
|
general
|
Reappointment
|
|
manager
|
of
|
manager
|
of
|
|
|
|
administration
|
administration
|
|
Hideyuki Hirata
|
Outside director
|
Outside director
|
|
|
(Full-time Audit and
|
(Full-time Audit and
|
―
|
|
Supervisory
|
Supervisory
|
|
|
|
Committee member)
|
Committee member)
|
|
Yukichi Irei
|
Outside director
|
Outside director
|
|
|
(Audit
|
and
|
(Audit
|
and
|
―
|
|
Supervisory
|
Supervisory
|
|
|
|
Committee member)
|
Committee member)
|
|
Koji Tsukamoto
|
Outside director
|
Outside director
|
|
|
(Audit
|
and
|
(Audit
|
and
|
―
|
|
Supervisory
|
Supervisory
|
|
|
|
Committee member)
|
Committee member)
|
2. Expected Date of Change October 28, 2021
