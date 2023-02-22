Advanced search
    8925   JP3126160005

ARDEPRO CO., LTD.

(8925)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-22 am EST
373.00 JPY   +0.54%
01:27aArdepro : Notice Concerning Settlement of Purchase of Real Estate for Sale and Completion of Settlement of Sale 127KB
PU
02/17Ardepro : (Disclosure Update) Notice Concerning Settlement of Sale of Real Estate for Sale 101KB
PU
02/03ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. Settles the Purchase of the Real Estate for Sale
CI
Summary 
Summary

ARDEPRO : Notice Concerning Settlement of Purchase of Real Estate for Sale and Completion of Settlement of Sale 127KB

02/22/2023 | 01:27am EST
Note : This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

News Release: ARDEPRO Co., Ltd.

(8925 TSE Standard)

February 20, 2023

Notice Concerning Settlement of Purchase of Real Estate for Sale and Completion of Settlement of Sale

At the Board of Directors meeting held today, ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. ("the Company") passed resolution for conclusion of purchase contract and completed the settlement of purchase for the following one real estate property for sale. Also, the Company concluded a sale contract and completed the settlement of the sale for this real estate for sale today.

1. Settlement of purchase of real estate for sale in Minato-ku, Tokyo

  1. Overview of purchased property

No.

Location

Category

Total floor area

Land area (m2)

(m2)

1

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Land

-

380.20

(2) Status of the purchase settlement

Under the terms of a confidentiality agreement concluded with the seller regarding the real estate purchase contract, the Company refrains from publishing the name of the seller and the purchase price of the property. The purchase price of the above property is an amount equivalent to 30% or more of the net assets of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 (¥7,612 million). The Company has no capital or personal relationship with the seller.

2. Settlement of sale of real estate for sale in Minato-ku, Tokyo

  1. Overview of sold property

No.

Location

Category

Total floor area

Land area (m2)

(m2)

1

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Land

-

380.20

(2) Overview of the buyer and the transaction

Under the terms of a confidentiality agreement concluded with the buyer regarding the sale contract, the Company refrains from publishing the name of the buyer and the sale price of the property.

The sale price represents 10% or more of the net sales of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 (¥22.6 billion) and is an amount equivalent to 30% or more of the net assets of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 (¥7,612 million).

As the Company has no capital or personal relationship with the buyer that requires disclosure, the buyer is not considered to be a related party of the Company.

1

3. Future directions

No revisions to the forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2023 are required as a result of this matter.

2

Disclaimer

ARDEPRO Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 06:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
