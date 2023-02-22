ARDEPRO : Notice Concerning Settlement of Purchase of Real Estate for Sale and Completion of Settlement of Sale 127KB

Note : This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

News Release: ARDEPRO Co., Ltd.

(8925 TSE Standard)

February 20, 2023

Notice Concerning Settlement of Purchase of Real Estate for Sale and Completion of Settlement of Sale

At the Board of Directors meeting held today, ARDEPRO Co., Ltd. ("the Company") passed resolution for conclusion of purchase contract and completed the settlement of purchase for the following one real estate property for sale. Also, the Company concluded a sale contract and completed the settlement of the sale for this real estate for sale today.

1. Settlement of purchase of real estate for sale in Minato-ku, Tokyo

Overview of purchased property

No. Location Category Total floor area Land area (m2) (m2) 1 Minato-ku, Tokyo Land - 380.20

(2) Status of the purchase settlement

Under the terms of a confidentiality agreement concluded with the seller regarding the real estate purchase contract, the Company refrains from publishing the name of the seller and the purchase price of the property. The purchase price of the above property is an amount equivalent to 30% or more of the net assets of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 (¥7,612 million). The Company has no capital or personal relationship with the seller.

2. Settlement of sale of real estate for sale in Minato-ku, Tokyo

Overview of sold property

No. Location Category Total floor area Land area (m2) (m2) 1 Minato-ku, Tokyo Land - 380.20

(2) Overview of the buyer and the transaction

Under the terms of a confidentiality agreement concluded with the buyer regarding the sale contract, the Company refrains from publishing the name of the buyer and the sale price of the property.

The sale price represents 10% or more of the net sales of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 (¥22.6 billion) and is an amount equivalent to 30% or more of the net assets of the Company in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 (¥7,612 million).

As the Company has no capital or personal relationship with the buyer that requires disclosure, the buyer is not considered to be a related party of the Company.

