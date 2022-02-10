Ardiden : Proposed issue of securities - ADV

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.0195 and expiry
40,025,030
confirmed
date 4 years after the issue date
ADV
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
500,000,000
Proposed +issue date
18/2/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ARDIDEN LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
110884252
1.3
ASX issuer code
ADV
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
11/2/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
use
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
7/4/2022
actual?
received/condition met?
Estimated
Comments
The issue of 7,693,000 shares to directors pursuant to the placement will be subject to shareholder approval.
The issue of 40,025,030 options to be issued to Bell Potter (each with an exercise price of 0.0195 and expiry date of 4
years from the date of issue)
as part payment for them acting as lead manager to the placement
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
ADV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 492,307,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.01300
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
use
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
ADV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
7,693,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
consideration being paid?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.01300
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
use
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.0195 and expiry date 4 years after
the issue date
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
40,025,030
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
To be issued to the lead manager for services provided in conjunction with the placement
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
provided for the +securities
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date?
Yes
Options details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.0195
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
ADV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Proposed issue of securities
Ardiden Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:47:06 UTC.