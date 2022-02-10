Log in
    ADV   AU000000ADV3

ARDIDEN LIMITED

(ADV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/10 06:31:23 pm
0.017 AUD   --.--%
Ardiden : Proposed issue of securities - ADV

02/10/2022 | 05:48pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ARDIDEN LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

11/2/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.0195 and expiry

40,025,030

confirmed

date 4 years after the issue date

ADV

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

500,000,000

Proposed +issue date

18/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

ARDIDEN LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

110884252

1.3

ASX issuer code

ADV

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/2/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

7/4/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

The issue of 7,693,000 shares to directors pursuant to the placement will be subject to shareholder approval.

personal

The issue of 40,025,030 options to be issued to Bell Potter (each with an exercise price of 0.0195 and expiry date of 4

years from the date of issue)

as part payment for them acting as lead manager to the placement

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ASX +security code and description

ADV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 492,307,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01300

only

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

use

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

personal

ASX +security code and description

ADV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

7,693,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01300

For

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

only

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

use

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.0195 and expiry date 4 years after

the issue date

+Security type

Options

personal

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

40,025,030

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

To be issued to the lead manager for services provided in conjunction with the placement

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

For

their issue date?

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0195

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

ADV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ardiden Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
