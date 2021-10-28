29 October 2021 SEPTEMBER 2021 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT HIGHLIGHTS Maiden 4,000m diamond drilling programme designed and fully funded to test gold bearing structures at the highly prospective Esker Gold Prospect, located on the Western Hub of the Pickle Lake Gold project.

Drilling contractor engaged and field logistics ready to mobilise to Esker upon receipt of Permit from Ontario Mines Department.

LiDAR survey and high resolution ortho-mosaic photographic imagery flown over the Western Hub of the Pickle Lake Gold Project.

5,000m initial drill programme designed and fully funded for the Dorothy-Dobie Deposits, also situated on the Western Hub at Pickle Lake.

Evolution Mining Limited become the most recent ASX-listed gold company to stake a significant exploration land package at Pickle Lake.

Ardiden shareholders approve partial sale of Canadian Lithium assets to establish a Lithium JV:

Initial $1.5m cash payment received from Green Technology Metals Limited (GTM). Additional $1.75M cash from GTM due to ADV upon receipt of a conditional admission letter by GTM from the ASX, or no later than 15 March 2022. ADV has free carry interest in JV to completion of DFS or Decision to Mine

Ardiden Limited ('Ardiden' or 'the Company') (ASX: ADV) is pleased to report on September Quarterly Activities at its highly prospective Pickle Lake Gold Project and hard rock Lithium Projects in northwest Ontario, Canada. The Company's Pickle Lake Gold Project consists of a District-scale 870km2 (87,000 hectares) highly prospective gold landholding along strike of gold assets held by Barrick and Newmont. Ardiden holds the dominant exploration land position but recent staking of ground by Evolution Mining to the south (Figure 1) indicates another ASX-listed gold company has identified potential for significant discovery opportunities in the District. Figure 1- Location of Ardiden's Pickle Lake Gold Project (orange) alongside Evolution, Barrick and Newmont Properties.

The approvalprocess with the Mines Department to facilitate drilling at Esker has taken much longer than anticipated. No objections or concerns have yet been raised. The Company has taken a long-term view of the gold and discovery potential of the Pickle Lake Project and understands that getting the approvals and ESG framework right, will form a solid foundation for both future work and community and stakeholder engagement. The Company has meanwhile invested in high resolution LiDAR surveys and aerial photography over the Project, reprocessed historical seismic data, and has continued modelling of lithostructural gold targets across the entire Western Hub from the extensive geophysical data package it has compiled. The upcoming 4,000m drill programme planned at the Esker Gold Prospect, is just one target of at least 22 identified Gold Deposits (Figure 2) across the 100km-wide landholding. Drilling at Esker will form the starting point for the Company's exploration on the highly prospective Western Hub, which hosts Barrick's Golden Patricia Mine, which produced. 619,796koz of gold @ 15.2g/t Au up until its closure in 1997. Figure 2 - Gold Deposits and Prospects of Ardiden's Pickle Lake Gold project and subdivision to Western, Eastern and Southern Hubs Note: The quantities and grades stated for all Exploration Targets is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define Mineral Resources at these targets and it is uncertain if further exploration of these targets will produce results the permit Mineral Resources to be estimated

The historical resource estimates are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code and a competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code. It is uncertain that following evaluation and further exploration work that the historical estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code

GOLD EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES - Western Hub - Pickle Lake Gold Project The upcoming maiden drill programme at Esker will be the first drilling undertaken along the highly prospective structures at Esker in 30 years. An initial 4,000m diamond drilling programme has been designed (Figure 3). Drill locations have been planned based on the ongoing geological and structural interpretations and assistance from Southern Geoscience and structural geologist Leigh Rankin*. The interpretation is providing a detailed geological picture that will underpin planning of drill programmes and other exploration work over the next 12 months along the entire 50km strike length of the New Patricia-Esker and Dorothy-Dobie gold prospects. As part of an ongoing programme of validating historical data across the entire gold project, three additional shallow drill intercepts previously not previously reported, were verified from old reports covering the Esker region and have assisted interpretation and drill planning; 1.92m @ 3.7/t Au from 66.96m in drillhole KW8608

1.5m @ 4.8g/t Au from 44.65m in drillhole KW8713

0.3m @ 9.6g/t Au from 108.28m in drillhole M8605 These results are in addition to previously reported drill intercepts at Esker (ASX 18 Feb 2020) including: 5.35m @ 3.1g/t Au from 80.65m in drillhole ME88006 (including 24.0g/t Au over 0.3m)

in drillhole ME88006 (including 24.0g/t Au over 0.3m) 12.03m @ 3.2g/t Au from 29.9m in drillhole ME88008 (including 13.5g/t Au over 0.9m) These shallow historical results are significant, as sampling by previous owners was highly selective, with only visually apparent mineralisation appearing to have been sampled. Gold mineralisation at Pickle Lake, however, is both high grade narrow quartz vein hosted, and more subtle alteration zones, which are not as obvious to the naked eye for sample selection. Figure 3 - Planned and Historical Drilling at Ardiden's Esker Prospect

. *Information in relation to historical gold production at the Dona Lake and Golden Patricia Mine above has been referenced from three sources of publication, namely: 1. Harron, G. A. 2009. Technical Report on Three Gold Exploration Properties Pickle Lake Area, Ontario, Canada. G.A. Harron, P.Eng., G.A. Harron & Associates Inc. 2. Smyk, M., Hollings, P. and Pettigrew, N., 2015. Geology and Mineral Deposits of The Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt. Institute on Lake Superior Geology, May 20-24, 2015 Field Trip Guidebook and 3. Puumala, M. A. 2009. Mineral Occurrences of the Central and Eastern Uchi Domain. Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6228 The Company aims to have drilling underway at Esker in November 2021 and will run the programme up to the Christmas break, and then restart in January. Ardiden will keep the market up to date as Permits are approved by the Ontario Mines department and as drill teams are mobilised to Site. In addition to Esker, Ardiden has another 5,000m planned and fully funded for the Dorothy-Dobie area at the Western hub (Figure 4). Previous owners of the two Gold Deposits completed non-JORC estimates at Dorothy and Dobie which combine to an historical estimate* of 99,600 oz Au @ 5.7 g/t Au, down less than 150m below surface (ASX release 2 August 2017): Dorothy Main Deposit: 46,600 oz @ 6.17 g/t Au (Major General Resources, 1990);

(Major General Resources, 1990); Dobie Deposit: 53,000 oz @ 5.50 g/t Au (St Joe Corp., Canada, 1987). Once approvals are obtained, the plan is to have drill programmes underway along the Western Hub over the next 12 months. This initial testing of the targets is expected to provide a better understanding of the gold mineralisation controls along the highly prospective Bear Head Fault Zone and associated gold mineralisation along the 50km strike length. Figure 4 - Areas targeted for drilling over next 12 months along the Western Hub Bear Head Fault Zone Structure *Non-JORC historical estimates (1987-1990) by original owners of the Dorothy and Dobie Deposits, were summarised in 2009 in an NI43-101 Technical Report on Gold Properties within the Pickle Lake area (Harron, 2009). The historical estimates are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code and a competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code. It is uncertain that following evaluation and further exploration work that the historical estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code. Ardiden has also recently conducted a 518km2 LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey over the Southern and Western Hub at Pickle Lake. This survey has included a series of high resolution ortho-mosaic photographic imagery that will greatly assist the exploration program design and logistical planning as well as environmental baseline surveys, hydrology and land disturbance tracking.

LITHIUM ACTIVITIES - JV to deliver up to A$9.2M value to Ardiden During the quarter shareholders voted overwhelmingly (98.36%) in support of the resolution which will pave the way for transfer of an initial 51% of the Company's lithium assets to Green Technology Metals Limited (GTM) and commencement of a Joint Venture over the lithium assets (JV). Ardiden received an initial Consideration Payment of $1.5m in cash, the first of up to $9.2m in staged payments from GTM. GTM is undertaking submissions to the ASX for a proposed listing via an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Upon successful acceptance by the ASX listing of the listing application of GTM, anticipated by GTM to be November 2021, Ardiden will receive a further $1.75m in cash and be issued $2.25m in GTM shares, while continuing to hold 49% of the lithium assets. Within the earlier of 12 months of ASX listing, or 18 months of the Consideration Payment, GTM have the option to purchase up to 80% of the lithium assets for a further $3.5m payment (combination cash and/or shares). Figure 5 - Staged Payments and JV Timeline for Ardiden's Lithium Assets Retaining a minimum 20% interest provides Ardiden with upside exposure to the battery metals market without having to deploy capital towards Lithium exploration, while simultaneously providing capital for the gold exploration program at the Pickle Lake Gold Project. Ardiden will have a free-carry JV interest up to the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study, or Decision to Mine milestone. For further details relating to the JV refer ASX announcement 28 July 2021. CORPORATE The Company's cash balance on 30 September 2021 was A$2.12 million. An initial $1.5m cash consideration payment has been received from Green Technology Metals Limited (GTM). for the partial sale of the Company's Lithium assets to GTM and to establish a Lithium Joint Venture (JV) to develop the assets. The cash payment is the first of up to $9.2m in staged payments from GTM for the transfer of up to 80% of the Company's lithium assets. Another cash payment of $1.75 million to Ardiden is due once GTM receive an official letter from the ASX for conditional listing approval, anticipated to be early November, at the latest. Cash outflows for the September Quarter totalled $627k which was offset by the first consideration payment from GTM of $1.5m for a net inflow of $882k. Cash outflows consist substantially of exploration activity of $194k, staff costs $138k, and corporate administration $295k. Payments to related parties and their associates (as set out in Section 6 of the Appendix 5B) totalled $96k consisting of Executive and Non-executive Directors fees and salaries, and superannuation payments.

