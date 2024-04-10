a focus on reducing emissions while also driving performance. In 2023, we installed carbon capture- ready modular scrubbers on five of our vessels, with a further four to be installed in early 2024. Notably, since the inception of our Energy Transition Plan less than three years ago, we have assessed over 200 potential projects and successfully implemented 14 of them to date, with returns on investment ranging from 40 to 140%.

We are very pleased that our principled approach to corporate governance continues to set a leading standard within the industry, and we are proud to once again be recognised as the number one ranked publicly traded tanker company on the Webber ESG Scorecard(3).

At Ardmore, our guiding principle is the combination of performance and progress. Performance today allows us to invest in progress, which further enhances our future performance. Ardmore continuously works to cultivate a purpose-driven culture that promotes enhanced productivity, elevated employee engagement, and a constructive work environment for everyone. With a diverse and talented team, and strong collaboration between our seafarers and shore staff, we are driving progress at Ardmore and across the shipping industry.

Market Outlook

We expect the strong market to continue in 2024, despite some near-term economic headwinds. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has resulted in a persistent re-ordering of product tanker trade which has been further amplified by recent geopolitical disruption in the Red Sea and Suez Canal, as well as the climate- related issues in the Panama Canal.

The International Energy Agency, aligning with industry projections, foresees continued growth in oil demand over the medium term. In addition, there is a consistent pattern of refinery expansion in the East, strategically located near points of production which results in heightened tonne-miles for product tankers in order to meet consumption demand in the West.

Meanwhile, there are only 8 million deadweight tonnes on order for MRs while 55 million deadweight tonnes will be within the scrapping age profile in the next five years. While there has been an increase in ordering activity, this is limited by a lack of shipyard capacity, with limited berth availability due to the significant ordering in other shipping segments.