Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ardmore Shipping Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASC   MHY0207T1001

ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION

(ASC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/08 10:09:54 am EDT
5.030 USD   +1.21%
04/04Ardmore Shipping to Sell Three Tankers for $40 Million
MT
04/04ARDMORE SHIPPING : Announces Sale and Time-Charter Back of Vessels - Form 6-K
PU
04/04Ardmore Announces Sale and Time-Charter Back of Vessels
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ardmore Shipping : Maritime Partners, and Element 1 come out on top with Deal of the Year award from Marine Money 2022

04/08/2022 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"A first of its kind in shipping, and perhaps a first of its kind, period…" Ardmore's 2021 issuance of $40 million of 8.5% Series A funding was described as an "artistic transaction" by judges at this year's Marine Money's Deal of the Year Awards. Recognised as a "win-win-win" for all three parties involved, the transaction between Ardmore Shipping, Maritime Partners and Element 1 has clinched the title of Preferred Equity Deal of the Year.

Transactions in shipping generally follow a traditional format. Few deals are closed that involve three different parties, due to the exponential risk of disagreement around control, economics, and social issues. These challenges were overcome, however, in the makings of the deal between Ardmore Shipping, Maritime Partners and e1 Marine, with all three entities finding mutual synergy with the formation of e1 Marine, a clean energy technology company offering advanced methanol to hydrogen generation products supporting the fuel cell industry.

e1 Marine is a methanol-to-hydrogen technology company aiming to accelerate the energy transition by developing and providing access to hydrogen, as a future fuel, to the maritime industry. Maritime Partner's stake in the joint venture offers the potential to enhance its return on investment, but also grants it access to technology that could benefit the fleet of Jones Act tugboats, included in its portfolio.

The deal also aligns with Ardmore's Energy Transition Plan, with e1 representing massive potential in helping the shipping industry reduce emissions from onboard power generation for auxiliary power, primary propulsion, and stationary power applications.

"Our Energy Transition Plan encompasses three core pillars," said Mark Cameron, Ardmore's Chief Operating Officer, "Energy transition cargoes being the first, energy transition projects the second, and, finally, energy transition technologies. This third pillar advocates the crucial nature of collaboration in meeting transition goals. For example, working with technical and commercial partners to develop solutions to navigate the challenge of reducing emissions, including onboard energy efficiency technologies and future fuels. Our investment in e1 Marine epitomises our model for progress."

The deal was beneficial to e1 Marine, too. The clean tech company now has a strategic investor that will help them to both understand and penetrate the maritime market. Its increased valuation also makes it more appealing to investors in future funding rounds.

Commenting on the deal, Paul Tivnan, Ardmore Chief Financial Officer, added: "This deal forms part of our overall strategy and is a meaningful step forwards in terms of our sustainability objectives. The energy transition will be one of the greatest challenges in the history of the shipping industry, and it's clear that, to reach our goals, collaboration will be key - no one company or financier will be able to do this on their own.

We look forward to bringing our maritime and shipping expertise to revolutionise the nature of onboard and onshore power generation, and in turn decrease the emissions output of shipping as an industry. With this deal we are delighted to commence a relationship with Maritime Partners and look forward collaborating with them on the development of e1 Marine and as a financing partner to Ardmore".

To find out more about Ardmore's Energy Transition Plan, click here.

Disclaimer

Ardmore Shipping Corporation published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 13:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION
04/04Ardmore Shipping to Sell Three Tankers for $40 Million
MT
04/04ARDMORE SHIPPING : Announces Sale and Time-Charter Back of Vessels - Form 6-K
PU
04/04Ardmore Announces Sale and Time-Charter Back of Vessels
PR
04/04Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Sale of Three 2008-Built MR Product Tankers
CI
03/11Ardmore Shipping Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/11ARDMORE SHIPPING : Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 20-F)
PU
03/08ARDMORE SHIPPING : to Present in Capital Link Company Presentation Series - Form 6-K
PU
03/08Ardmore Shipping to Present in Capital Link Company Presentation Series
PR
03/03Ardmore Shipping Corporation & Capital Product Partners L.P. to Participate In Capital ..
AQ
02/18#ONETEAM SPOTLIGHT : Chief Engineer Vitali Medvedev
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 144 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,86 M - -
Net Debt 2022 297 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -93,3x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 171 M 171 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ardmore Shipping Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,97 $
Average target price 5,67 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Gurnee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Tivnan CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Curtis B. McWilliams Chairman
Suraj Batra Technical Manager
Mark Cameron Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION47.04%171
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.36.70%4 405
FLEX LNG LTD.30.56%1 550
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.69.56%1 203
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.20.42%1 041
BW LPG LIMITED32.27%1 010