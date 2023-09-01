Ardmore Shipping : Open Market Sale Agreement - Form 6-K
Today at 04:35 pm
Share
THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K IS HEREBY INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE FOLLOWING REGISTRATION STATEMENTS OF ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION (THE "COMPANY"):
•
REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-3 FILED WITH THE SEC ON AUGUST 20, 2021
•
REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-3 FILED WITH THE SEC ON SEPTEMBER 2, 2022
-Information Contained in this Form 6-K Report
Attached to this Report on Form 6-K are (1) as Exhibit 1.1, the Open Market Sale Agreement, dated September 1, 2023, by and among the Company and Evercore Group L.L.C., DNB Markets, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC; (2) as Exhibit 5.1, the Opinion of Seward & Kissel LLP, Marshall Islands counsel to Ardmore Shipping Corporation; (3) as Exhibit 8.1, the Opinion of Seward & Kissel LLP, Marshall Islands counsel to Ardmore Shipping Corporation; and (4) as Exhibit 23.1, the Consent of Drewry Shipping Consultants Ltd.
-Information Contained in this Form 6-K Report
The following exhibits are filed as part of this Report:
1.1
Open Market Sale Agreement
5.1
Opinion of Seward & Kissel LLP, Marshall Islands counsel to the Company
8.1
Opinion of Seward & Kissel LLP, Marshall Islands counsel to the Company
Ardmore Shipping Corporation published this content on 01 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 20:34:19 UTC.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers in worldwide trade. The Company provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, time charters, and commercial pools. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers. Its vessels include Ardmore Seavaliant, Ardmore Seavantage, Ardmore Sealion, Ardmore Seawolf, Ardmore Seahawk, T Matterhorn, Ardmore Chippewa, Ardmore Cheyenne, Ardmore Cherokee, Ardmore Defender, Ardmore Dauntless, Ardmore Seafarer, Ardmore Sealancer, Ardmore Sealifter, Ardmore Sealeader, Ardmore Engineer, Ardmore Exporter and Ardmore Encounter. Its subsidiaries include Ardmore Shipping LLC, Ardmore Maritime Services LLC, Ardmore Energy Transition Ventures Ltd and Ardmore Element 1 Ventures LLC.