THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K IS HEREBY INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE FOLLOWING REGISTRATION STATEMENTS OF ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION (THE "COMPANY"):

• REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-3 FILED WITH THE SEC ON AUGUST 20, 2021

• REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-3 FILED WITH THE SEC ON SEPTEMBER 2, 2022

-Information Contained in this Form 6-K Report

Attached to this Report on Form 6-K are (1) as Exhibit 1.1, the Open Market Sale Agreement, dated September 1, 2023, by and among the Company and Evercore Group L.L.C., DNB Markets, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC; (2) as Exhibit 5.1, the Opinion of Seward & Kissel LLP, Marshall Islands counsel to Ardmore Shipping Corporation; (3) as Exhibit 8.1, the Opinion of Seward & Kissel LLP, Marshall Islands counsel to Ardmore Shipping Corporation; and (4) as Exhibit 23.1, the Consent of Drewry Shipping Consultants Ltd.

The following exhibits are filed as part of this Report: