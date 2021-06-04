Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ardmore Shipping Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASC   MHY0207T1001

ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION

(ASC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ardmore Shipping : Announces Definitive Agreements on Strategic Investment in Element 1 Corp., Establishment of e1 Marine Joint Venture, and Preferred Stock Financing (Form 6-K)

06/04/2021 | 08:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ardmore Shipping Announces Definitive Agreements on Strategic Investment

in Element 1 Corp., Establishment of e1 Marine Joint Venture, and Preferred Stock Financing

Industry veteran Stuart Crawford named as Managing Director of e1 Marine

HAMILTON, Bermuda-Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) ('Ardmore' or the 'Company') today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the previously announced strategic investment into Element 1 Corp.'s unique methanol-to-hydrogen technology, including the establishment of the e1 Marine joint venture and Ardmore's purchase of an approximately 10% equity stake in Element 1 Corp.

In a related transaction, Ardmore also entered into a definitive agreement for Maritime Partners, LLC to invest at least $25 million and up to $40 million in the Company's newly created Series A 8.5% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares.

Ardmore also announced that e1 Marine has hired Mr. Stuart Crawford as Managing Director. Mr. Crawford has more than 35 years of technical, operational, and commercial management executive experience in the Marine industry, having previously held positions at Teekay, Seaspan, Pioneer, and Clean Ocean LNG.

About Ardmore Shipping Corporation:

Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Ardmore provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size tankers.

Ardmore's core strategy is to continue to develop a modern, high-quality fleet of product and chemical tankers, build key long-term commercial relationships and maintain its cost advantage in assets, operations and overhead, while creating synergies and economies of scale as the company grows. Ardmore provides its services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters, and enjoys close working relationships with key commercial and technical management partners.

In February 2021, Ardmore announced its Energy Transition Plan ('ETP') focused on three key areas: transition technologies, transition projects, and sustainable (non-fossil fuel) cargos. The ETP is an extension of Ardmore's existing strategy, building on its core strengths of tanker chartering, shipping operations, technical and operational fuel efficiency improvements, technical management, construction supervision, project management, investment analysis, and ship finance. Ardmore has established Ardmore Ventures as Ardmore's holding company for existing and future potential investments related to the ETP.

Investor Relations Enquiries:

Mr. Leon Berman

The IGB Group

45 Broadway, Suite 1150

New York, NY 10006

Tel: 212-477-8438

Fax: 212-477-8636

Email: lberman@igbir.com

Or

Mr. Bryan Degnan

The IGB Group

Tel: 646-673-9701

Email: bdegnan@igbir.com

Disclaimer

Ardmore Shipping Corporation published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 12:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION
08:53aARDMORE SHIPPING  : Announces Definitive Agreements on Strategic Investment in E..
PU
08:31aARDMORE SHIPPING  : Announces Definitive Agreements on Strategic Investment in E..
PR
05/18ARDMORE SHIPPING  : chooses Lean Marine's FuelOpt™ to enhance fleet effici..
PU
05/07ARDMORE SHIPPING  : announces new Vice-President of Corporate Services
PU
05/05ARDMORE SHIPPING : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05ARDMORE SHIPPING  : Earnings Flash (ASC) ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION Posts Q1 L..
MT
05/05ARDMORE SHIPPING  : Earnings Flash (ASC) ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION Posts Q1 R..
MT
05/05ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION  : Announces Financial Results For The Three Months..
PR
04/29ARDMORE SHIPPING  : HC Wainwright Upgrades Ardmore Shipping to Buy from Neutral,..
MT
04/28ARDMORE SHIPPING  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 122 M - -
Net income 2021 -15,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 283 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 147 M 147 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ardmore Shipping Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,63 $
Last Close Price 4,40 $
Spread / Highest target 81,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony Gurnee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Tivnan CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Curtis B. McWilliams Chairman
Garry Noonan Technical Manager
Mark Cameron Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION34.56%147
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.18.69%3 912
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.95.98%1 197
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.19.31%1 070
BW LPG LIMITED-0.85%1 005
FLEX LNG LTD.63.12%779