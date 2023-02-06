Advanced search
    ARDOVA   NGAP00000004

ARDOVA PLC

(ARDOVA)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-02
17.65 NGN    0.00%
11:20aArdova : Ardova cautionary announcement
PU
01/31Ardova : Outcome of board meeting - january 2023
PU
01/16Ardova : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
Summary 
Summary

ARDOVA : ARDOVA CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

02/06/2023 | 11:20am EST
Lagos, Nigeria: 06 February 2023

Ardova PLC - Announcement regarding Ignite Investments & Commodities Limited's offer to acquire shares held by other shareholders of Ardova Plc

Ardova PLC ("Ardova" or the "Company") has notified Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") that Ignite Investments & Commodities Limited has approached the Board of Directors of the Company with an intention to acquire the shares held by other shareholders of the Company at an offer price of 17.38 per share, and subsequently delist the Company from NGX (the "Proposed Transaction").

The offer price of 17.38 represents a premium of 22.44% and 24.38% to the 30-day and 60-day volume weighted average share price of 14.19 and 13.97 respectively, on 30 November 2022 (being the last trading day prior to the Offer).

It is intended that the Proposed Transaction will be implemented under a Scheme of Arrangement in line with section 715 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, No.3 of 2020 (as amended) and other applicable rules and regulations.

The Proposed Transaction is subject to the review and clearance of the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction will be provided in the Scheme Document which will be dispatched to all shareholders following the receipt of an order from the Federal High Court to convene a Court- Ordered Meeting. If the conditions of the Proposed Transaction are satisfied and same is sanctioned by the Federal High Court, the Company would be delisted from NGX.

Further developments will be communicated to shareholders in due course. Ardova Shareholders and members of the public are advised to exercise caution in dealing in Ardova's shares until further information is provided.

For and on behalf of Ardova PLC

Oladeinde Nelson-Cole

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Ardova plc published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 16:19:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 247 B 537 M 537 M
Net income 2022 -5 355 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 034 M 50,0 M 50,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 169
Free-Float 73,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,65 NGN
Average target price 10,48 NGN
Spread / Average Target -40,6%
Managers and Directors
Olumide Adeosun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Moshood Olajide Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
AbdulWasiu O. Sowami Chairman
Olugbenga Olorunnisola Assistant General Manager-Compliance
Olusola Adeeyo Independent Non-Executive Director
