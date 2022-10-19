Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Ardova Plc
  News
  7. Summary
    ARDOVA   NGAP00000004

ARDOVA PLC

(ARDOVA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-17
13.75 NGN    0.00%
10/14Ardova : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
10/06Ardova : Q3 closed period notification
PU
10/04Otedola's Geregu Power to List 2.5bn Shares On Ngx As Nigeria's First Quoted Power Firm
AQ
Summary 
Summary

ARDOVA : ARDOVA PLC PRESS RELEASE 19 OCTOBER 2022

10/19/2022 | 10:56am EDT
ARDOVA PLC

LAGOS, 19 OCTOBER 2022

Misrepresentation in Media Publications claiming Arbitration victory against Ardova

The attention of the Management of Ardova Plc (the Company) has been drawn to news circulated by various media publications claiming victory by Zenon Oil over Ardova Plc in the share purchase agreement (SPA) dispute over the sale of Forte Oil.

Ardova Plc will like to set the following facts for clarification.

  1. The arbitration case is strictly between Ignite Investments and Commodities Limited ("Ignite") and Zenon together with its affiliates for the acquisition of shares in Forte Oil Plc (now Ardova Plc).
  1. Ardova Plc as an entity is not a party in the arbitration and does not have any dispute with Zenon.
  1. The arbitral proceedings do not affect or create any liability for Ardova Plc in any way whatsoever.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Company considers it important to clarify that the matter emanated from a dispute between former shareholders and a current shareholder. Ardova Plc remains a responsible organisation and will not be drawn into a media spectacle on this matter.

Signed

Oladeinde Nelson-Cole

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Ardova plc published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 14:54:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 239 B 548 M 548 M
Net income 2022 -3 999 M -9,16 M -9,16 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 944 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 169
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ARDOVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Ardova Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,75 NGN
Average target price 16,28 NGN
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Managers and Directors
Olumide Adeosun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Moshood Olajide Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
AbdulWasiu O. Sowami Chairman
Olugbenga Olorunnisola Assistant General Manager-Compliance
Olusola Adeeyo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDOVA PLC5.77%41
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS-6.48%7 953
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-1.46%4 268
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED17.45%2 675
RUBIS-17.75%2 183
PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK75.18%1 838