Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Ardova Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARDOVA   NGAP00000004

ARDOVA PLC

(ARDOVA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
13.05 NGN    0.00%
03:53pARDOVA : Ardova plc set to file 2021 audited financial statements
PU
07/01ARDOVA : Notification of outcome of board meeting - 29 june 2022
PU
06/29Govt Hands Over 57 Oil Fields to Matrix, Ardova, Others
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARDOVA : ARDOVA PLC SET TO FILE 2021 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

07/03/2022 | 03:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

1 July, 2022

Ardova Plc to File 2021 Audited Financial Statement

The Board and Management of Ardova Plc (Ardova), hereby wishes to allay concerns over the recent suspension of trading of the company's securities on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) over the late filing of its 2021 Audited Financial Statements.

The delay in submission was primarily due to the accounting reconciliations that followed the acquisition of Enyo Retail and Supply Limited (ERSL), a transaction which was concluded in November 2021. Enyo's accounting has now been harmonized with the IFRS accounting standard already in place at Ardova Plc, following which the group's Consolidated Financial Statements were completed and duly audited.

These audited financial statements were approved by Ardova's Board of Directors following its meeting on 29 June, 2022, and will be filed with the NGX on or before 8 July, 2022. In accordance with NGX rules, we expect that the suspension of trading will be lifted upon submission.

The Board and Management apologize for inconvenience caused by this administrative circumstance and reassure our stakeholders that Ardova Plc remains committed to the highest standards of compliance and corporate governance.

Thank you.

Oladeinde Nelson-Cole

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Ardova plc published this content on 03 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2022 19:52:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARDOVA PLC
03:53pARDOVA : Ardova plc set to file 2021 audited financial statements
PU
07/01ARDOVA : Notification of outcome of board meeting - 29 june 2022
PU
06/29Govt Hands Over 57 Oil Fields to Matrix, Ardova, Others
AQ
06/14ARDOVA : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
05/30ARDOVA : Notification of postponement of board meeting
PU
04/29ARDOVA : Notification of delay in release of financial results
PU
04/29ARDOVA : Notification of postponement of board meeting
PU
04/13ARDOVA : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/28ARDOVA : Notification of postponement of board meeting
PU
03/28ARDOVA : Notice of delay in filing quarter 4 2021 audited financials
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 194 B 467 M 467 M
Net income 2021 2 410 M 5,80 M 5,80 M
Net Debt 2021 8 318 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,41x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 17 031 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ARDOVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Ardova Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,05 NGN
Average target price 17,56 NGN
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Managers and Directors
Olumide Adeosun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Moshood Olajide Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
AbdulWasiu O. Sowami Chairman
Olugbenga Olorunnisola Assistant General Manager-Compliance
Olusola Adeeyo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDOVA PLC0.38%41
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.56%8 587
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD1.65%4 719
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED21.28%2 989
RUBIS-15.00%2 379
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.-23.03%2 343