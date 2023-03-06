Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Ardova Plc
  News
  Summary
    ARDOVA   NGAP00000004

ARDOVA PLC

(ARDOVA)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-02
18.55 NGN    0.00%
12:45pArdova : Nccg compliance reporting
PU
02/07Nigerian Billionaire Offers Ardova's Shareholders N16.9bn in Move to Take Company Private
AQ
02/06Ardova : Ardova cautionary announcement
PU
ARDOVA : NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORTING

03/06/2023 | 12:45pm EST
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  1. Every line item and indicator must be completed.

ii.

Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet

to apply the principle.

  1. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
  2. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

ARDOVA PLC

ii.

Date of Incorporation

December 11, 1964

iii.

RC Number

4119

iv.

License Number

v.

Company Physical Address

1, AP/Conoil Road, Ijora, Lagos

vi.

Company Website Address

http://www.ardovaplc.com

vii.

Financial Year End

31 December 2022

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company? Yes/No

Yes

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company

1

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Ardova Plc is the holding Company. The

Subsidiary Companies are: Enyo Retail and

Supply Ltd, Ardogreen Energy Ltd, Axles

and Cartage Limited, AP Renewables

Limited, AP LPG Limited

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

Oladeinde Nelson-Cole

1 AP/ Conoil Road, Ijora, Apapa Lagos.

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

Deloitte &Touche

Civic Towers, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue,

Victoria Island, Lagos

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

Veritas Registrars Limited

Plot 89A, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria

Island, Lagos State

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person

Korede Ologun

(E-mail and Phone No.)

K.ologun@ardovaplc.com,

08025896670

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

We are in discussion with Society for

Corporate Governance regarding the

conduct of this exercise.

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

J.K Randle International

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

Designation

Gender

Date First

Remark

(Chairman, MD, INED, NED,

Appointed/ Elected

ED)

1.

AbdulWasiu Sowami

Chairman (NED)

Male

June 20, 2019

2.

Olumide Adeosun

CEO (ED)

Male

June 20,2019

3.

Moshood Olajide

ED,Finance &Risk Mgt

Male

June 20, 2019

4.

Aniola Durosinmi-Etti

INED

Female

June 20, 2019

5.

Olusola Adeeyo

INED

Male

June 20, 2019

6.

Mohammed Aminu Umar

NED

Male

June 20, 2019

2

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

No. of

No. of

Membership of

Designation

Number of Committee

Number of

Board

Board

Board

(Member or

Meetings Held in the

Committee

Meetings

Meetings

Committees

Chairman)

Reporting Year

Meetings

Held in the

Attended

Attended in

Reporting

in the

the

Year

Reporting

Reporting

Year

Year

1.

AbdulWasiu Sowami

4

4

No

Chairman

0

0

of the

Board

2.

Olumide Adeosun

4

4

Board Risk

Member

2

2

Management

Committee

3.

Moshood Olajide

4

4

Board Risk

Member

2

2

Management

Committee

4.

Aniola Durosinmi-Etti (Mrs.)

4

4

Board

Chairman

2

2

Governance

and

Remuneration

Committee

Board Risk

Member

2

2

Management

Committee

5.

Mohammed Aminu Umar

4

4

Board Risk

Chairman

2

2

Management

Committee

Board

Member

2

2

Governance

&Remuneration

Committee

Statutory Audit

Member

4

4

Committee

6.

Olusola Adeeyo

4

3

Statutory Audit

Chairman

4

4

Committee

Board

Member

2

2

Governance &

Remuneration

committee

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

3

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

1. Senior Management:

S/No.

Names

Position Held

Gender

1.

Oladeinde Nelson-Cole

Company Secretary /General Counsel

Male

2.

Sade Taiwo

GM, Integrated Supply &Trading

Female

3.

Habiba Abubakar

GM, Channels

Female

4.

Ibrahim Bamgbopa

Gm, Projects & Engineering

Male

5.

David Fulani

GM, Operation

Male

6.

Gabriel Orukpe

GM, EHSSQ & Govt. Relations

Male

7.

Abiodun Ope-Adesanya

GM, Human Capital Management

Female

8.

Edidiong Ekwere

GM, Strategy & Business Transformation

Female

9.

Adeonke Akilo

GM, Axles &Cartage Ltd

Female

10.

Funmilola Kalejaiye

Head, Corporate Services

Female

11.

Babatunde Zaccheaus

Business Assurance & Compliance

Male

12.

Ibiyemi Fashina

Mgr, Legal Properties

Female

13.

Korede Ologun

Senior Analyst, Investors Relation

Male

14.

James Makinde

GM, Commercial Development

Male

15.

Ololade Adebisi

Manager, Risk & Sustainability

Female

16.

Oluseun Ismail

Manager, Treasury & Investments

Female

17.

Arinola Shobande

Mgr, Bands and Corporate

Female

Communications

4

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section E - Application

Principles

Reporting Questions

Explanation on application or deviation

Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board

Principle

1:

Role

of

the

i) Does the Board have an approved Charter

Yes

Board

which sets out its responsibilities and terms

It was last reviewed 2020

of reference? Yes/No

"A successful Company is

If yes, when was it last reviewed?

headed

by

an effective

Board which is responsible

for

providing

entrepreneurial

and

strategic leadership as well

as

promoting

ethical

culture

and

responsible

corporate citizenship. As a

link

between

stakeholders

and the Company, the

Board

is

to

exercise

oversight

and control to

ensure that

management

acts in the best interest of

the shareholders and other

stakeholders

while

sustaining the prosperity of

the Company"

Principle 2: Board Structure

i) What are the qualifications and

See profile of Directors attached

and Composition

experiences of the directors?

"The effective discharge of

the

responsibilities

of

the

Board and its committees is

assured by an appropriate

balance

of

skills

and

diversity

(including

experience

and

gender)

without

compromising

competence,

independence

and

integrity "

ii) Does the company have a Board-

Yes, this is provided for in the Corporate Governance

approved diversity policy? Yes/No

Framework, Employee Handbook, Human Rights Policy.

If yes, to what extent have the diversity

Below is the report on gender ratio of male to female

targets been achieved?

employees as at 31 December 2022 when compared

with 2021:

a) 2021 - 84% : 16%

b) 2022 - 80% : 20%

iii) Are there directors holding concurrent

Yes

directorships? Yes/No

a) Olusola Adeeyo-; Axa Mansard Insurance PLC

If yes, state names of the directors and the

b)

Abdulwasiu Sowami: Prudent E&P LTD, FES Energy

companies?

Limited (UAE), Ignite Investment & Commodities

Limited, Prudent Gas LTD, and Prudent Effsow

Commodities LTD,

c)

Mohammed Aminu Umar: Integrated Shipping

Services Nigeria LTD, Sea Transport Services Nigeria

Ltd

5

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ardova plc published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 17:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
