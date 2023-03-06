ARDOVA : NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORTING
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA
Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)
REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section A: Introduction
Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.
The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.
This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.
This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.
Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:
Every line item and indicator must be completed.
ii.
Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet
to apply the principle.
An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.
Section B - General Information
S/No.
Items
Details
i.
Company Name
ARDOVA PLC
ii.
Date of Incorporation
December 11, 1964
iii.
RC Number
4119
iv.
License Number
v.
Company Physical Address
1, AP/Conoil Road, Ijora, Lagos
vi.
Company Website Address
http://www.ardovaplc.com
vii.
Financial Year End
31 December 2022
viii.
Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?
Yes/No
Yes
If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company
1
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Ardova Plc is the holding Company. The
Subsidiary Companies are: Enyo Retail and
Supply Ltd, Ardogreen Energy Ltd, Axles
and Cartage Limited, AP Renewables
Limited, AP LPG Limited
ix.
Name and Address of Company Secretary
Oladeinde Nelson-Cole
1 AP/ Conoil Road, Ijora, Apapa Lagos.
x.
Name and Address of External Auditor(s)
Deloitte &Touche
Civic Towers, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue,
Victoria Island, Lagos
xi.
Name and Address of Registrar(s)
Veritas Registrars Limited
Plot 89A, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria
Island, Lagos State
xii.
Investor Relations Contact Person
Korede Ologun
(E-mail and Phone No.)
K.ologun@ardovaplc.com,
08025896670
xiii.
Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant
We are in discussion with Society for
Corporate Governance regarding the
conduct of this exercise.
xiv.
Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant
J.K Randle International
Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings
1. Board Details:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
Designation
Gender
Date First
Remark
(Chairman, MD, INED, NED,
Appointed/ Elected
ED)
1.
AbdulWasiu Sowami
Chairman (NED)
Male
June 20, 2019
2.
Olumide Adeosun
CEO (ED)
Male
June 20,2019
3.
Moshood Olajide
ED,Finance &Risk Mgt
Male
June 20, 2019
4.
Aniola Durosinmi-Etti
INED
Female
June 20, 2019
5.
Olusola Adeeyo
INED
Male
June 20, 2019
6.
Mohammed Aminu Umar
NED
Male
June 20, 2019
2
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
No. of
No. of
Membership of
Designation
Number of Committee
Number of
Board
Board
Board
(Member or
Meetings Held in the
Committee
Meetings
Meetings
Committees
Chairman)
Reporting Year
Meetings
Held in the
Attended
Attended in
Reporting
in the
the
Year
Reporting
Reporting
Year
Year
1.
AbdulWasiu Sowami
4
4
No
Chairman
0
0
of the
Board
2.
Olumide Adeosun
4
4
Board Risk
Member
2
2
Management
Committee
3.
Moshood Olajide
4
4
Board Risk
Member
2
2
Management
Committee
4.
Aniola Durosinmi-Etti (Mrs.)
4
4
Board
Chairman
2
2
Governance
and
Remuneration
Committee
Board Risk
Member
2
2
Management
Committee
5.
Mohammed Aminu Umar
4
4
Board Risk
Chairman
2
2
Management
Committee
Board
Member
2
2
Governance
&Remuneration
Committee
Statutory Audit
Member
4
4
Committee
6.
Olusola Adeeyo
4
3
Statutory Audit
Chairman
4
4
Committee
Board
Member
2
2
Governance &
Remuneration
committee
Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company
3
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
1. Senior Management:
S/No.
Names
Position Held
Gender
1.
Oladeinde Nelson-Cole
Company Secretary /General Counsel
Male
2.
Sade Taiwo
GM, Integrated Supply &Trading
Female
3.
Habiba Abubakar
GM, Channels
Female
4.
Ibrahim Bamgbopa
Gm, Projects & Engineering
Male
5.
David Fulani
GM, Operation
Male
6.
Gabriel Orukpe
GM, EHSSQ & Govt. Relations
Male
7.
Abiodun Ope-Adesanya
GM, Human Capital Management
Female
8.
Edidiong Ekwere
GM, Strategy & Business Transformation
Female
9.
Adeonke Akilo
GM, Axles &Cartage Ltd
Female
10.
Funmilola Kalejaiye
Head, Corporate Services
Female
11.
Babatunde Zaccheaus
Business Assurance & Compliance
Male
12.
Ibiyemi Fashina
Mgr, Legal Properties
Female
13.
Korede Ologun
Senior Analyst, Investors Relation
Male
14.
James Makinde
GM, Commercial Development
Male
15.
Ololade Adebisi
Manager, Risk & Sustainability
Female
16.
Oluseun Ismail
Manager, Treasury & Investments
Female
17.
Arinola Shobande
Mgr, Bands and Corporate
Female
Communications
4
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section E - Application
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board
Principle
1:
Role
of
the
i) Does the Board have an approved Charter
Yes
Board
which sets out its responsibilities and terms
It was last reviewed 2020
of reference?
Yes/No
"A successful Company is
If yes, when was it last reviewed?
headed
by
an effective
Board which is responsible
for
providing
entrepreneurial
and
strategic leadership as well
as
promoting
ethical
culture
and
responsible
corporate citizenship. As a
link
between
stakeholders
and the Company, the
Board
is
to
exercise
oversight
and control to
ensure that
management
acts in the best interest of
the shareholders and other
stakeholders
while
sustaining the prosperity of
the Company"
Principle 2: Board Structure
i) What are the qualifications and
See profile of Directors attached
and Composition
experiences of the directors?
"The effective discharge of
the
responsibilities
of
the
Board and its committees is
assured by an appropriate
balance
of
skills
and
diversity
(including
experience
and
gender)
without
compromising
competence,
independence
and
integrity "
ii) Does the company have a Board-
Yes, this is provided for in the Corporate Governance
approved diversity policy?
Yes/No
Framework, Employee Handbook, Human Rights Policy.
If yes, to what extent have the diversity
Below is the report on gender ratio of male to female
targets been achieved?
employees as at 31 December 2022 when compared
with 2021:
a) 2021 - 84% : 16%
b) 2022 - 80% : 20%
iii) Are there directors holding concurrent
Yes
directorships?
Yes/No
a) Olusola Adeeyo-; Axa Mansard Insurance PLC
If yes, state names of the directors and the
b)
Abdulwasiu Sowami: Prudent E&P LTD, FES Energy
companies?
Limited (UAE), Ignite Investment & Commodities
Limited, Prudent Gas LTD, and Prudent Effsow
Commodities LTD,
c)
Mohammed Aminu Umar: Integrated Shipping
Services Nigeria LTD, Sea Transport Services Nigeria
Ltd
5
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
